“Joseon Exorcist” Sees Drop In Ratings After Controversy Over Historical Accuracy

SBS’s new drama “Joseon Exorcist” noticed a drop in rankings for its second episode.

Based on Nielsen Korea, the March 23 episode of “Joseon Exorcist” recorded common nationwide rankings of 4.5 and 6.9 p.c.

Though “Joseon Exorcist” began off robust with rankings of 5.7 and eight.9 p.c, the drama grew to become the goal of backlash from individuals who took problem with the usage of Chinese language props in a scene within the premiere episode and claimed that it was a distortion of Korean historical past.

Because of this, KBS’s “River The place the Moon Rises” took the lead as soon as once more within the Monday-Tuesday night time slot with rankings of 6.8 and eight.1 p.c.

On tvN, “Navillera” noticed a slight rise in rankings for its second episode with 2.964 p.c, in comparison with its premiere (2.810 p.c).

JTBC’s Drama Festa aired the second episode of “Lacking Little one” to rankings of 1.987 p.c.

