“Joseon Exorcist” Stars Share What To Look Forward To In The Fantasy Historical Drama

Forward of its premiere, the solid of “Joseon Exorcist” revealed factors to be careful for!

“Joseon Exorcist” is a fantasy exorcism drama concerning the fierce battle to guard the individuals of Joseon towards evil spirits who’re drawn to human ambition and greed. Throughout his patrol within the northern areas, Lee Bang Received (later King Taejong) got here throughout an evil spirit from the West who wished to rule over people. Though King Taejong sealed the evil spirit away, it was resurrected within the Joseon kingdom resulting from human greed and want.

The present is helmed by director Shin Kyung Soo, who has proven his ability up to now by historic dramas equivalent to “Six Flying Dragons” and “Nokdu Flower.” The drama’s solid contains Kam Woo Sung, Jang Dong Yoon, Park Sung Hoon, Kim Dong Jun, Jung Hye Sung, Search engine optimization Younger Hee, Geum Sae Rok, and Lee Yoo Bi.

The excellent synergy between Kam Woo Sung, Jang Dong Yoon, Park Sung Hoon, and Kim Dong Jun would be the most key factor to look out for within the present, and the celebs talked about what drama followers can sit up for.

Kam Woo Sung takes the lead within the story whereas taking part in the cool-headed King Taejong, who wields his sword as soon as once more and heads into his last battle with a view to shield Joseon. Kam Woo Sung shared, “Taejong, Prince Chungnyeong, and Prince Yangnyeong are all preventing the evil spirits with a view to shield one thing that’s valuable to them. I feel you’ll have enjoyable as you watch the drama in case you attempt to guess what every of them want and what it’s that every character is making an attempt to guard.”

Jang Dong Yoon stars as Prince Chungnyeong, a bookish younger man pressured to struggle to guard Joseon from the evil spirits. The actor selected the directing as the important thing level to be careful for. Jang Dong Yoon expressed his full confidence in director Shin Kyung Soo and mentioned, “The route is spectacular and absorbing to the purpose that you just gained’t be capable of look away, even for a second. The workers and solid are placing our hearts and souls into the drama. In the event you watch the present, you’ll be capable of see how the ‘exorcism fantasy historic drama’ style has come to life in an beautiful and high-quality manner.”

He additionally added, “The unconventional material and interesting story make it much more fascinating, and everybody will be capable of get pleasure from it.”

Park Sung Hoon takes the position of Prince Yangnyeong, who types a harmful contract with the spirits to guard his family members. The actor selected the opening of the primary episode as one thing to be careful for.

He mentioned, “In the event you watch the large-scale bloody battle carefully because the characters struggle with the evil spirits with a view to shield Joseon, I feel you’ll end up fully immersed within the universe of ‘Joseon Exorcist.’” He added, “I hope you get pleasure from it with an open thoughts. We’re going to do our greatest to offer extra entertaining issues for the viewers who’re excited concerning the present. Please sit up for it rather a lot.”

Kim Dong Jun performs Byeo Ri, who’s a societal outcast resulting from his peasant beginning and carries with him a deep sense of loneliness and frustration. Byeo Ri is agile and in addition a talented swordsman, and Kim Dong Jun can be taking over a brand new problem by the position. The actor shared that he was charmed by his character. He added, “You gained’t be capable of take your eyes off the present, ranging from the primary scene. In the event you begin watching it, you’ll find yourself watching replays of the episodes too.”

“You notably shouldn’t miss the scene within the first episode the place Byeo Ri seems,” Kim Dong Jun commented. “I feel I’ll be capable of present a special appeal by this character, in comparison with my roles up to now. Please sit up for ‘Joseon Exorcist,’ and we’ll deliver you a drama that’s as fascinating as you’re anticipating. You’ll be very shocked by the primary episode, even ranging from the primary scene. Please tune in and don’t change the channel.”

The first two episodes of “Joseon Exorcist” have been rated 19+ and can air in particular broadcasts of 70 minutes every. The drama premieres on March 22 at 10 p.m. KST and can be accessible on Viki.

Take a look at a teaser for “Joseon Exorcist” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)