Josep Borrell warned that Iran’s response puts the new nuclear agreement “in danger”

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif shakes hands with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell in Tehran, Iran on February 3, 2020. (Agency News Tasnim/REUTERS)

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Joseph Borrellwarned this Monday that the response of Iran to a proposal to return to the nuclear deal it does not help to retake the pact and said that heprocess is in danger.

“I am less optimistic than 48 hours ago about the convergence in the negotiation process and that the objective is to close the agreement right now”said Borrell at a press conference in Brussels, when asked about the latest refusals by Tehran and Washington to the compromise text that the head of European diplomacy presented on August 8.

Iran has been negotiating for 16 months with Germany, Francethe United Kingdom, Russia, China and, indirectly, with USA the restoration of the 2015 nuclear agreement, which limited the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Iranian opponents demonstrate in Vienna during the negotiations for the nuclear agreement (REUTERS / Lisa Leutner)

Borrell presented a proposal during the last round of negotiations in Vienna with the aim of reinstating the agreement.

Since then, Tehran y Washington have exchanged their considerations on the text across the EU

After days of optimism about a possible closing of the agreement, Washington said on Thursday that the latest Iranian response was “not constructive.”

Iranfor his part, insisted today that reimplementation of the nuclear agreement depends on the closure of the UN investigation on Tehran’s undeclared trace amounts of uranium and assurances that the US will not abandon it again.

“The latest interactions are not converging, they are diverging and the positions are not closer. I am very worried and if the process does not converge, the whole process is in danger”Borrell assured.

THE HEAD OF THE MOSSAD IN THE USA

While the head of European diplomacy expressed his pessimism about the agreement, the head of the Mossad, David Barneylanded in Washington on Monday hoping to persuade US officials to adopt a tougher position against Tehran.

internalone of the Israeli officials most critical of the new nuclear deal being negotiated with Iran, will meet with senior Biden administration officialsincluding officials from the White House, the CIA, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Pentagon, and the State Department and other security agencies.

His visit follows that of National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata and that of the Minister of Defense Benny Gantz in his efforts to influence US officials on the accords.

Barnea’s trip also occurs a week before the Board of Governors of the UN atomic watchdog meets in Viennawhere he will discuss Iran’s nuclear advances.

Israel is currently conducting a “last minute” offensive to try to convince Westerners not to renew the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal (JCPOA), from which the United States withdrew in 2018 under the administration of Donald Trump

Western powers must “stop” negotiating a deal that will allow Iran to earn “billions” of dollars and “destabilize” the Middle EastIsraeli Prime Minister said last week Yair Lapid at a meeting with the foreign press in Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapi said Iran must come under pressure “from a credible military threat” to agree to the terms of a new deal (Abir Sultan via REUTERS)

The head of the Israeli government, campaigning for the legislative elections on November 1, stated not oppose a possible agreementbut specified that he was not in favor of the current debate between Iran on the one hand and the United States, France, Great Britain, China, Russia and Germany on the other.

“Israel is not opposed to a deal. It is possible and necessary to encourage Iran to sign a better agreement, an agreement that the United States has already described as longer and stronger, “Lapid said this Sunday in a meeting with the Israeli press, and from which his services communicated some excerpts.

“Longer, I could say without an expiration date (…). Reinforced means that The deal addresses Iran’s missile program and Iran’s involvement in terrorism in the Middle East.”Lapid said.

To get it, Iran must be put under pressure “from a credible military threat” the prime minister added.

(With information from AFP)

Keep reading:

The US intercepted an Iranian warship that captured two US drones in the Red Sea

Israel bought four military aircraft in the face of the nuclear threat of the Iranian regime