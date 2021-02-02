Josep Maria Bartomeu broke the silence after being one of those targeted to filter Lionel Messi’s contract

The former president of the club spoke about the scandal of the leaks of Messi’s contract

Lionel Messi continues to be the protagonist of all the covers of the sports media, not only for his excellent free kick goal with which he put FC Barcelona ahead of Bilbao, but also for the latest scandal that was generated after the newspaper The world reveal the details of the contract he signed in 2017.

After the publication, which assured that the Argentine would have already collected 510 million euros Of the 555,237,619, it was the entity itself that came out with a forceful statement in which the responsibility for said leak was removed.

Later, it was known that in addition to the club, The flea He was also going to initiate legal action against the newspaper, as well as against the people who could have provided them with the information, including, Josep Maria Bartomeu was one of those indicated.

Bartomeu was one of those pointed out by the local press for having leaked the details of Messi’s contract (Efe)



The former president of FC Barcelona was the last who managed to close a renewal with Lionel Messi, That year (2017), the former leader sat down and stamped his signature on the document next to that of Rosario, along with other names such as Jordi Mestre (former sports vice president) and Oscar Grau (CEO of Barcelona at that time).

The bad relationship you could imagine they had Bartomeu and Messi, especially after the last public appearances of the Ten, made the Spanish press suspect that he could have been the one who leaked the information.

For this reason, he decided to break the silence and step out of the shadows to deny the rumors: “I’m sorry to hear that I have leaked the contract, it is totally false”, assured through a message sent to the program Goal to goal of Catalan Television TV3.

Josep Maria Bartomeu was the last president to complete a renewal with Messi, in 2017 (Europa Press)



“It is a very serious matter and totally illegal to filter professional contracts. Speaking on television and accusing is easy, but we are not kidding because this will end up in court, “added the former manager who resigned at the end of October 2020, pressured by the partners.

“By the way, Messi deserves what he charges for both sporting and commercial reasons. And without a pandemic, Barça could perfectly pay these figures ”, declared Bartomeu, who had not appeared publicly since the announcement of his resignation.

The words of the former president of FC Barcelona resonated in the same way as those of the current coach Ronald Koeman, who after the victory against Bilbao assured that: “Whoever has leaked Messi’s contract cannot have a future at Barça.”

