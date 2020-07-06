Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat streaming free before Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals take a break

Theatre followers will as soon as once more be capable to watch Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat for free on-line this Friday.

Since the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, YouTube channel The Exhibits Should Go On has been conserving musical theatre followers entertained by importing free streams of main productions each weekend.

The initiative was arrange by Webber himself in assist of charities benefiting the arts, streaming a number of of his most well-known reveals before Common took the baton to share classics from different creators.

This coming Friday 10th July will mark the closure of this “season” of reveals, by returning to the world of Webber for a free stream of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

The stream will go dwell at 7pm BST on The Exhibits Should Go On YouTube channel and might be out there for 48 hours, with the possibility for viewers to make a charitable donation.

However don’t concern, theatre fanatics! The channel’s hiatus will solely be temporary, as it’s anticipated to return in mid-August with an all-new season of unbelievable reveals to get caught into.

Followers can hold updated with The Exhibits Should Go On by subscribing to their YouTube channel, or following them on Fb and Twitter.

