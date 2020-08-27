Joseph Gordon Levitt Hilariously Details How He Tried To Get Out Of Starring In 10 Things I Hate About You Multiple Times

Go away a Remark
Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s profession has had the actor dabbling in practically each style there may be, between his work with Christopher Nolan, Rian Johnson and Seth Rogen and so forth. However the truth of the matter is if you’re a romantic lead, that’s oftentimes what you grow to be identified greatest for among the many plenty. JGL’s efficiency in 500 Days of Summer season is maybe essentially the most iconic of his roles, however he received his begin in rom-coms in 1999’s 10 Things I Hate About You. Surprisingly, the actor actually didn’t need to be within the ‘90s traditional when it was dropped at him as a teen.
When discussing his achievements as an actor throughout thirty years, Joseph Gordon-Levitt admitted why the position of Cameron within the 1999 take of Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew didn’t enchantment to him. In his phrases:
I’ll be trustworthy, I was not bought on doing 10 Things I Hate About You when I first learn the script. I was like, ‘I don’t wanna do one in all these highschool romantic comedies. I need to do severe motion pictures.’ That’s all I needed to do when I was that age. I was going to arthouse cinemas and watching motion pictures coming from Sundance. Watching Sling Blade and Reservoir Canines and Soderbergh and Tarantino. That’s what I needed to do. And 10 Things I Hate About You got here round and I was like, ‘Nah. NO.’
Even when Joseph Gordon-Levitt was a younger child auditioning for something he may get earlier than nabbing early roles in Angels within the Outfield and third Rock from the Solar, he mentioned he did not love the concept of starring in commercials and actually took performing critically, so the Disney-produced romantic comedy didn’t precisely match the invoice. Right here’s why he auditioned anyway:
A bunch of individuals in my life, my agent and you realize different folks had been like, ‘Are you positive? Identical to take into account this, it is a fairly good one in all these. And you realize it might most likely be factor. Identical to strive.’ I auditioned for 2 components when I auditioned for 10 Things I Hate About You. I auditioned for the half I performed Cameron, and I additionally auditioned for the position that I actually needed. That I thought was form of humorous was the character Michael that was performed by David Krumholtz. The director provided me the position of Cameron and I was like, ‘Uh, ugh.’
Even after giving the film an opportunity, Joseph Gordon-Levitt was then postpone by being given the position of Cameron, the brand new child in class who has an enormous crush on Larisa Oleynik’s Bianca the second he steps on campus. When David Krumholtz’s Michael tells him he doesn’t have an opportunity for the reason that Stratford sisters don’t date until they each do, he hires Heath Ledger’s Patrick to ask out Julia Stiles’ cussed Kat.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt was no older than 18 when he starred in 10 Things I Hate About You, and he continued to Self-importance Honest with the next:
I bear in mind having a gathering with him and being like, ‘This doesn’t make sense. This feels tacky and that feels tacky.’ They listened to a few of my concepts, however largely I assume I was simply flawed and being too severe about the entire thing. Fortunately, I did do it. I did the half. Nearly didn’t however fortunately I did… I’m so glad I did that film. Not solely as a result of it’s a film audiences nonetheless love 20 years later, however the expertise is definitely what I love essentially the most about that entire factor. We had such time.
In the tip, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is exceedingly completely satisfied he took his friends’ recommendation and did the rom-com. Not lengthy after, he was in a position to nonetheless market himself as the kind of actor he had got down to be. Throughout the similar yr, he made Mysterious Pores and skin and Brick, two highly-acclaimed movies that shook off how “embarrassed” he was of 10 Things I Hate About You. Because the actor approaches 40 subsequent yr, he mentioned he’s simply as happy with the 1999 position as his different work. You can take a look at the actor speak about his profession right here:
