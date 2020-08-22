Joseph Gordon-Levitt Recalls His First Reaction To The Dark Knight Rises’ Ending

Depart a Remark
Approaching board a serious franchise for its final chapter must be just a little bit daunting. When Joseph Gordon-Levitt signed on to co-star as John Blake in The Dark Knight Rises, he had the added burden of understanding that his character would play a pivotal position in serving to to wrap up the epic sequence. So it’s comprehensible that he had some fairly robust emotions when he first learn Christopher Nolan’s script and realized precisely how vital his character could be.
It’s been some time since The Dark Knight Rises so, for those who can’t bear in mind the epic conclusion to the blockbuster franchise, crucial takeaway was that Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s character, John Blake, ends the movie by taking over the mantle for Batman. After the rookie police officer — who discovered Batman’s actual identification earlier within the movie, retires from the Gotham Metropolis police power, we see him following a path left for him by a presumed (however not truly) lifeless Bruce Wayne.
In The Dark Knight Rises’ remaining moments, we see him on the entrance to the batcave. That remaining picture, mixed with a last-minute revelation that his full title truly contains “Robin,” is sufficient for us to imagine he’s about to do no matter it takes to maintain Gotham Metropolis protected.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt has already gone on document stating that he believes The Dark Knight Rises’ ending is just about excellent. He not too long ago informed The Hollywood Reporter that he vividly remembers the primary time he learn the ultimate pages of the script:
Yeah, I imply, I used to be fairly excited. I don’t know what to say. It was fairly an honor simply to get to be doing one other movie with Chris. And positively, yeah, that’s the cherry on high.
The actor, after all, had beforehand starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Christopher Nolan’s 2010 Inception. So it appears fairly clear that he would have been happy to hitch up with the director once more whatever the circumstances:
However after having such an exquisite time with Inception and being so happy with that film, to then have him name me up and say, “I need you to be within the subsequent one. Come learn it, after which have dinner,” I’m so, so grateful for my friendship with Chris, Emma (Thomas) and his complete mishpacha, as we are saying within the outdated nation. Yeah, it’s an actual pleasure.
The Dark Knight Rises wound up being an enormous field workplace success, and lots of followers discovered it to be a becoming ending for each the Caped Crusader and the franchise at giant. So Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s preliminary pleasure over the script wasn’t all for nothing.
What did you consider The Dark Knight Rises’ ending? Tell us within the feedback!
