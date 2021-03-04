Joseph Gordon-Levitt will be Jiminy Cricket in the next Pinocchio movie on Disney +

The live-action remake of Pinocchio that is in development for Disney + has confirmed several performers to join its cast.

Cynthia Erivo will play the Blue Fairy in the movie, Joseph Gordon Levitt It will be the voice of Jiminy Cricket, Keegan Michael-Key will be the Honored John and Lorraine Bracco It will be the Seagull Sofia, a new character that did not appear in the original animated film from 1940.

They join a group led by Tom Hanks who will play Gepetto, Luke Evans will do the same as the coachman and Benjamin Eva Ainsworth will be the voice of Pinocchio in this new Disney + movie.

The director of the remake will be Robert Zemeckis, who has already worked with Tom Hanks on films such as Forrest Gump and Castaway. Production of the film will begin this month and will make its premiere on the Disney + digital platform. No date has been confirmed at the moment.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt He is known for his roles in films such as The Dark Knight Rises, Origin, and Looper. Last year she appeared in The Trial of the 7 in Chicago (highly regarded at the last Golden Globes awards). Cynthia Erivo appeared in Bad Times at the El Royale and Widows. She was recently nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Harriet.

Pinocchio is just one of the live-action remakes Disney is planning for release in theaters and on the digital platform.. Emma Stone will star in Cruella, an original story based on the 101 Dalmatian villain, which opens in theaters on May 28. Other projects include a sequel to The Lion King directed by Barry Jenkins and a series that will serve as a prequel to Beauty and the Beast.