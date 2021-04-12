Joseph Siravo Lifeless: ‘Sopranos’ Star Was 66

“Sopranos” star Joseph Siravo, who performed Tony Soprano’s father, has died following a battle with most cancers. He was 66.

Siravo’s agent confirmed the actor’s loss of life to Selection, noting that he died on Sunday following a “lengthy, brave” battle with colon most cancers.

Siravo is greatest recognized for work in tv in addition to theater. On HBO’s “Sopranos,” he performed Johnny Soprano — that includes prominently in flashback episodes to the Sixties — and later portrayed Fred Goldman, father of Ron Goldman, in FX’s “The Folks v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Different latest credit embody TV sequence corresponding to “For Life,” “The Blacklist,” “Made in Jersey,” “Soiled Horny Cash” and “Regulation and Order.” In movie, he appeared within the Adam Driver-led “The Report” and Meera Menon’s 2016 movie “Fairness, in addition to “Motherless Brooklyn,” “The Wannabe,” “Shark Story” and “Night time Falls on Manhattan.”

Born and raised in Washington D.C., the actor did his BA at Stanford earlier than finishing an MFA at NYU’s Tisch Faculty of the Arts theatre program. He made his display screen debut in “Carlito’s Manner” (1993) and shortly landed the Johnny Soprano function in HBO hit “The Sopranos,” which ran for six seasons.

Siravo additionally starred in Broadway productions of the Tony Award-winning “Oslo” and “The Gentle within the Piazza.” Earlier in his profession, he carried out in a nationwide tour of “Jersey Boys.”

The actor has numerous off-Broadway and regional theater credit to his identify, together with Off-Broadway New York productions of “Mad Forest” and “Up Towards the Wind,” in addition to “My Night time With Reg” and “The Root.” Regional credit embody “Hamlet” on the Lengthy Wharf, “Anthony & Cleopatra” at Berkeley Rep and “Final of the Boys” on the McCarter Theatre.

Siravo was additionally extremely thought to be a trainer at varied actor coaching packages in New York. After learning at NYU, the place he educated below Ron Van Lieu, Olympia Dukakis and Nora Dunfee, he finally joined the college of NYU Grad Appearing, the place he taught Shakespeare.

Siravo is survived by his daughter Allegra Okarmus; son-in-law Aaron Okarmus; grandson Atticus Okarmus; his sister Maria Siravo; and brothers Mario Siravo, Ernest Siravo and Michael Siravo.

A memorial service will quickly be held for the actor.