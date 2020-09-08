Josephine Jobert confirms when she finishes filming for Death in Paradise season 10

Josephine Jobert has revealed that she will end filming the 10th season of Death in Paradise in December this yr.

The previous sequence common will probably be reprising her function as D.S. Florence Cassell after beforehand departing the present after season eight.

Final week the actress posted an Instagram video of herself in hair and make-up forward of the brand new season’s shoot, and confirmed her schedule in the feedback part after a fan requested her when she would wrap filming.

One other fan additionally commented to say that they had been “so glad” she had returned to the present, to which Jobert replied, “Me too!!”

This isn’t the primary time Jobert has teased sequence particulars on Instagram. Within the feedback part of one other publish, the actress not too long ago steered that her return to Death in Paradise won’t be everlasting.

“Completely? I don’t know but. And I seem very early in the episodes [of season 10],” she mentioned, when requested whether or not or not her return would solely be non permanent.

The present will see Florence “become familiar” together with her new boss Neville, following her return to work after the dying of her fiancé Patrice.

Govt Producer, Tim Key, mentioned, “It’s a pleasure to be working with Josephine Jobert once more and we expect the viewers will love watching her making an attempt to become familiar with Neville.”

The BBC teased, “Florence thinks she’s able to get again to work after her fiancé’s dying two years in the past – however she hasn’t banked on her new boss, Neville. As she tries to grasp his peculiarities, sparks are sure to fly.”

Jobert beforehand left Death in Paradise throughout the drama’s eighth sequence, citing “private {and professional} causes” in a video posted on the present’s Twitter web page.

