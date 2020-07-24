Josephine Jobert makes surprise return to Death in Paradise as DS Florence Cassell

BBC One’s Death in Paradise has begun filming its 10th season, which is able to see former sequence common Josephine Jobert reprise her position as DS Florence Cassell.

Jobert, who starred in 4 sequence of the British-French crime drama earlier than leaving in 2019, is making a surprise return for Death in Paradise’s 10th anniversary as DS Cassell, who is prepared to get again to work after her fiancé’s loss of life two years in the past.

Filmed on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, sequence 10 will see Cassell wrestle to get to know her new boss Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and his peculiarities.

“Neville quickly realises he’s current in the Caribbean, relatively than embracing life there. With Florence’s assist, he determines to seize the day and finds himself beginning to reveal a few of his secrets and techniques – together with of a romantic nature,” the BBC teases. “However is Neville actually constructed for a life in the tropics? And is a romantic relationship ever going to be attainable for him?”

Look who’s raring to go in Guadeloupe!@RalfLittle is happy to be again and has a message for everybody again residence! Maintain on, who’s that he’s ran into while studying his traces…? #DeathInParadise pic.twitter.com/tFnbsx7qhs — Death in Paradise (@deathinparadise) July 24, 2020

Whereas Jobert is returning to the present after a sequence away, Shyko Amos (Ruby Patterson) and Aude Legastelois-Bidé (DS Madeleine Dumas) are leaving Death in Paradise after two seasons on the present.

Former CBBC actor Tahj Miles is becoming a member of the solid for sequence 10, taking part in 18-year-old petty felony Marlon Pryce – “a ball of power” who “thinks he is aware of all of it”.

“We’re delighted to have the opportunity to begin filming and might’t wait to have a good time our 10th sequence with our viewers. It’s a pleasure to be working with Josephine Jobert once more and we predict the viewers will love watching her attempting to get to grips with Neville,” mentioned govt producer Tim Key.

“And we’re very completely happy to welcome Tahj Miles to the present. Marlon goes to make actual waves as soon as he arrives in Saint Marie,” he added. “We’ve obtained some actual treats for our long-term viewers as the sequence progresses – together with some main surprises and the opportunity of one other returning face or two. We’re decided to make this our greatest and greatest sequence but and might’t wait to take our viewers again to Saint Marie in 2021.”

Jobert left Death in Paradise in the course of the drama’s eighth sequence, citing “private {and professional} causes” in a video posted on the present’s Twitter web page.

In her last episode, we noticed Florence stop her job on the Saint Marie police division following the tragic loss of life of her fiancé Patrice.

Death in Paradise will return for a 10th sequence later this yr. If you happen to’re in search of extra to watch, try our TV Information.