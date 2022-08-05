Joserra busted Memo Ochoa for his relevance in America: “He can’t be a leader”

José Ramón Fernández denied that Ochoa is the leader of the Águilas del América (Photos: Gettyimages,- YouTube/ESPN Deportes)

On the eve of the friendly match corresponding to the Leagues Cup against Los Angeles Football Club, the America is in a crisis that has only allowed him to obtain a victory in the tournament. Given this, Jose Ramon Fernandez assured that the Coapa team does not have a character capable of motivating to the rest of the players and denied that, despite his extensive experience and tenure with the Mexican National Team, William Ochoa can be considered a leader.

During a program broadcast Spicy Soccerthe experienced sports journalist and the rest of the panelists analyzed the role that both Chivas As the America will perform in the matches against the Galaxy and the LAFC. In this regard, they reviewed the players forgotten by Fernando Ortiz for the match and Joserra denied that anyone has the ability to take charge of the locker room to correct the course.

“America has no leaders, Ochoa cannot be the leader of America. A goalkeeper cannot be a leader because the leader must be more in the midfield, speak. The doorman doesn’t because he yells. The goalkeepers are not leaders, they have a hard time”, he asserted during his speech.

Joserra questioned the relevance of Ochoa despite being the starting goalkeeper of the Coapa team (Photo: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

Listening to your argument, David Faitelson rebuked him y claimed Memo Ochoa’s role as locker room leader. In the face of his interlocutor’s iron posture, he even mentioned the names of characters such as Gianluigi Buffon, Manuel Neuer, Iker Casillas, the Gato Marín, Rafa Puente, Héctor Miguel Zelada and Ángel Comizzo, who have played in the same position and played an important role in their teams.

Despite the stress and Faitelson’s attempt to change his mind, Fernandez did not modify his opinion. Moments later, the rest of the participants mentioned characters such as Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés and Jonathan Rodríguez whom they considered capable of playing the role that Cuauhtémoc Blanco and Carlos Reinoso came to hold on the campus.

Towards the end of his speech, the former leader of The protagonists recognized in the figure of the current governor of the state of Morelos that of the last great leader of Club America. Paradoxically, despite having enjoyed wide recognition as the flagship of Coapa, Cuauhtémoc Blanco only managed to be crowned once with the campus.

Águilas and LAFC have met only once and the scoreboard favored the MLS team by the score of three to one (Photo: Refinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

The sporting situation of the two teams that will close the matchday of the Leagues Cup Showcase it is vastly different. While the locals will present themselves to their people as the best positioned team in the 2022 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, the Mexican team has had to deal with a irregular start in the Opening 2022.

After having played five games, the team led by the Tano Ortiz has only been able to get four units out of 15 possible. The statistic is the product of the three defeats he has suffered in exchange for the draw and the victory obtained. Although the numbers place them in position number 15, Rafael Puente argued that the results have been unfair with the performance shown by the Eagles on the field of play.

For his part, considering the absences and performance in Liga MX, David Faitelson predicted defeat for the team from the capital as well as for Guadalajara. While, Joserra emphatically affirmed the defeat of Club Américaalthough he did not want to issue his forecast for the match between Chivas and the Galaxy.

