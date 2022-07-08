Joserra exploded against Memo Ochoa for comparing América with Real Madrid: “It’s an insult”

José Ramón Fernández criticized Memo Ochoa for comparing América with Real Madrid (Photos: Getty Images-Instagram/@joseramonfernandeza)

The next July 26, 2022on the field of Oracle Park in San Francisco, California, the Eagles of America they will start a friendly match against him Real Madrid. On the eve of the match, the goalkeeper and captain of the Mexican team, William Ochoaassured that his club assumes the same role and can compare with Spanish. However, his words made her uncomfortable. Jose Ramon Fernandezwho exploded against the national team and cataloged it as “An insult”.

During a press conference, Francisco Guillermo Ochoa Magaña was questioned about the relevance of America in Liga MX. In this regard, he assured that it is the biggest team in the country and even dared to compare the role in the history and dynamics of the tournament that they play in Coapa with the same one performed by the owners of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

“Definitely. I’m not afraid to say it because it’s reality. You can compare what Real Madrid means in Spain with what Club América is in Mexico, undoubtedly. What it represents for the fans, for the press, the rivals, the teams in each country. Because of how difficult it is to play against América at the Azteca and the respect that Real Madrid has at home (…) It is difficult to compare them, but América seeks the same demanding principles and principles as Real Madrid”, argued in his speech.

José Ramón Fernández recalled Guillermo Ochoa’s time at Málaga in Spain to discredit his statements

Hours later, in the Chronometer of ESPN, José Ramón Fernández spoke about the statements of the goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team with the panelist Mauricio Pedroza. In space, he attacked him and, in addition to comparing the winners of the two institutions, recalled Guillermo Ochoa’s time with Malaga to discredit his statements.

“Ochoa, for God’s sake. Ochoa played for Malaga and scored any number of goals. What’s more, they took away his position at Malaga with Kameni, that African goalkeeper. I like Ochoa very much, he is a good person, but he is the leader of America and he has to say something to attract people to those games with City, Chelsea and Madrid (…) it is an insultJoserra declared.

In the space, Pedroza supported the declarations of the Águilas youth squad and, although he did not place the team led by Fernando Ortiz on the same step, he tried to convince José Ramón by assuring that they have the same level of hierarchy in their respective leagues. However, Fernández was reluctant to accept the analogy and continued to criticize the Coapas.

The Eagles faced Real Madrid for the last time in the Clubres World Cup (Photo: AP)



“What big team? 13 titles and Madrid has 35 league titles and 14 Champions League titles. Please keep your feet on the ground. More or less, it’s not the biggest either, there may be teams like Monterrey, Tigres, Guadalajara, they’re also big”, he said, although after a few minutes of discussion he declared with a forced gesture that “We agree, Ochoa is right with the crazy things he says”.

Paco Memo also remembered when he had to face Real Madrid as goalkeeper for Málaga and Granada. In that sense, he recognized that he is difficult to play against the team from the Spanish capital and the chances of overcoming them on the pitch were always slim. However, in the summer he will have a new opportunity to face them as part of the Soccer Champions Tour.

The last time the America faced the merengues was in 2016during the semifinal of the Club World Cup in Yokohama, Japan. On that occasion, those led by Miguel Herrera fell by two to nil with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. In addition, they fell in the duel for third place against Atlético Nacional de Colombia.

KEEP READING:

Juan Reynoso sued Cruz Azul for debts from his liquidation

Nacho Beristáin’s prediction about the Canelo vs. Golovkin fight

Poncho De Nigris assured that the Liga MX vetoed him from all the stadiums in the country