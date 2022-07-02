Joserra knocked out the Tricolor for elimination from the U-20 World Cup: “Hopeless hosts”

Mexico will not participate in the 2024 Olympic Games or in the 2023 Indonesian Under-20 World Cup (Photo: Twitter/@victoreslomas)

On the night of Wednesday, June 29, 2022, the Mexican National Team experienced one of the most painful failures in recent years. Despite having a generation of promising footballers, they were not able to overcome their counterpart from Guatemala in 120 minutes and a penalty shootout. Although their removal left them outside the Indonesian U-20 World Cup 2023as well as the process towards the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, José Ramón Fernández issued a criticism with a view to the 2026 World Cup.

One day after the negative result was announced, Joserra He recalled that a large part of the players who fell in the Concacaf U-20 Pre-World Cup will be the ones who make up the base of the Absolute Mexican National Team in the tournament that will take place in Mexico, the United States and Canada. For this reason, he attacked and assured that the level of Mexican soccer today is not competent.

“Looks ridiculous that the generation of Mexican soccer players, the future, is not going to have the U23 World Cup or the Olympic Games, to begin to gain experience, and they are going to be the ones to show their faces in the 2026 World Cup organized by Mexico, the United States and Canada. We will be hopeless hosts at this rate.”posted via his verified Twitter account @joserra_espn.

(Photo: Twitter/@joserra_espn)

The result obtained by Luis Pérez’s team will acquire fundamental relevance in the future. Each international tournament where the minor categories participate has a crucial role as the showcase where the best national prospects can Compete against the best in the world in your category.

As an example, in the process that culminated in obtaining the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, dozens of players were able to reach your best version and convince Gerardo Martino to fight for a place in the absolute team that will attend the Qatar World Cup 2022. This situation would have been different with the exclusive dispute of friendly matches, since it does not imply the same level of demand.

In that sense, once the Qatar 2022 World Cup is over, Mexico will have to deal with a difficult four-year season in which will not be able to take part in competitive tournaments in two of its most important categories, that is, the Sub-23 as well as the absolute.

The Mexican Soccer Team will not be able to defend or improve its bronze medal in Paris 2024 (Photo: Twitter/@COM_Mexico)

It is worth mentioning that, being one of the three host countries, Mexico has its guaranteed ticket for the 2026 World Cup, so will not participate in the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf. Meanwhile, young players who would have the opportunity to be part of the World Cup team would also see their chances of competing for a position reduced, since neither will they contest the road or the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In this regard, the hope of the Mexican National Team in the face of such an unrequested schedule is reduced to the team’s participation in the League of Nations of Concacaf, which has been criticized for its low level of competition. Another of the tournaments that, in the best of cases, could consider the Tricolor is the America Cupwith the most competitive teams in the South of the continent, although for this they must receive the approval of the two confederations involved.

With the elimination of Mexico in the World Cup, the scenario experienced in qualifying for Beijing 2008 was repeated, although with an abrupt anticipation. On that occasion, Mexico was left out months before the Olympics when the squad led by Hugo Sánchez lost in the pre-Olympic tournament. This time the painful news came two years earlier of the dispute of the most important fair of the summer.

KEEP READING:

The reactions of the press and specialists to the failure of the Mexican Under 20 National Team: “A shame”

The message that Jorge Moreno, Guatemalan goalkeeper, sent to the Tri Sub-20

Pérez Teuffer attacked Santiago Baños and the signings of America: “They are not bombs”