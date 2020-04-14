Josh Duggar Still Fighting Against Public Molestation Reveal, But Lost Another Appeal

It’s been 5 years since a slew of scandals associated to Michelle and Jim Bob’s son Josh Duggar got here to mild. The primary was that the younger actuality star, though married, was part of the Ashley Madison web site. The second was that the 19 Children and Counting star had been accused of molesting 5 younger ladies when he was 14 or 15 years if age. Josh Duggar has spent the final a number of years taking authorized motion after the information got here to mild, however he lately misplaced one other attraction.