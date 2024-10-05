Josh Duhamel: Estimated Net Worth in 2024

Josh Duhamel is a talented actor and former model who has made a name for himself in television and film. Born and raised in North Dakota, Duhamel’s journey to stardom is a classic tale of a small-town boy who makes it big.

With his charm, good looks, and acting chops, he has become a familiar face in Hollywood, starring in blockbuster movies and hit TV shows. Let’s dive into the life and career of this versatile performer.

Who is Josh Duhamel?

Joshua David Duhamel was born in Minot, North Dakota, on November 14, 1972. He grew up in a middle-class family with his mom, a teacher, and dad, who sold ads. Josh was a regular kid who loved sports and dreamed big.

He played football in college and almost became a dentist! But fate had other plans for him. After college, Josh moved to California, chasing an ex-girlfriend. There, he started modeling and won a big contest in 1997.

This win opened doors for him in the entertainment world. Soon, he was in music videos and got his first big break on a soap opera called “All My Children.”

Josh’s good looks and talent helped him move from daytime TV to prime-time shows and movies. He became famous for his roles in the Transformers movies and romantic comedies. He’s a well-known actor who can do funny and serious roles.

Attribute Details Full Name Joshua David Duhamel Date of Birth November 14, 1972 Age (2024) 51 years old Birthplace Minot, North Dakota, USA Height 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 meters) Marital Status Married to Audra Mari (since September 2022) Children Axl (with ex-wife Fergie), a baby boy (born in January 2024 with Audra Mari) Residence Los Angeles, California; also owns property in Minnesota

Personal Life and Relationships

Josh’s love life has been in the spotlight over the years. His most famous relationship was with singer Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas.

They met in 2004 when her band was on Josh’s TV show “Las Vegas.” They got married in 2009 and had a son named Axl in 2013. However, after eight years of marriage, they split up in 2017 and divorced in 2019.

After his divorce, Josh found love again with Audra Mari, a former Miss World America. They started dating in 2018 and got engaged in January 2022.

Josh and Audra tied the knot in September 2022. In exciting news, they announced in September 2023 that they were expecting their first child together. Their baby boy was born in January 2024.

Josh is a family man who values his roots. He often talks about his love for North Dakota and even owns a cabin in Minnesota where he can escape Hollywood life. He’s also a practicing Catholic and goes to church regularly.

Professional Career

Josh’s career has been entirely varied. He started on “All My Children” 1999 as Leo du Pres. This role got him noticed, and he even won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2002. After that, he moved to prime-time TV with “Las Vegas,” where he played Danny McCoy for five years.

But Josh hit it big when he jumped to the big screen. His first movie was “Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!” in 2004. Then came his most significant break – playing Captain William Lennox in the “Transformers” movies. These action-packed films made him famous worldwide.

Josh hasn’t stayed with just one type of movie. He’s made romantic comedies like “When in Rome” and “Life as We Know It.”

He’s also starred in dramas like Safe Haven and thrillers like Misconduct. In 2021, he tried something new by starring in the superhero show Jupiter’s Legacy on Netflix.

Recently, Josh has been busy with movies like “Bandit” and “Shotgun Wedding.” He’s also gotten into directing, making the movie “Buddy Games” in 2019 and its sequel in 2023.

Age and Physique

Josh was born in 1972, which makes him 51 years old as of 2024. But you wouldn’t guess it by looking at him! He’s known for staying in great shape, which has helped him land roles as an action hero and romantic lead.

Josh is tall – about 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 meters) – and keeps himself fit. His good looks and athletic build have been a big part of his appeal in Hollywood. Even as he ages, Josh cares for himself and still looks great on screen.

Net Worth and Salary

All of Josh’s hard work has paid off. As of 2024, his net worth is around $12 million. This money comes from his acting jobs, brand deals, and other business ventures.

While we don’t know precisely how much Josh makes per movie or TV show, top actors can earn millions for prominent roles. For example, his part in the “Transformers” movies likely brought in a good chunk of change.

Attribute Details Estimated Net Worth (2024) Approximately $12 million Income Sources Acting (movies and TV), endorsements, business ventures Endorsement Deals Taco Bell, North Dakota tourism campaign Earnings Paid $75,000 for North Dakota tourism campaign (2022)

Josh also makes money from endorsing products. He’s appeared in ads for Taco Bell and promoted tourism for his home state of North Dakota. In 2022, he was paid $75,000 to be the face of North Dakota’s tourism campaign for two years.

Company Details and Investments

Josh isn’t just an actor – he’s also a businessman. In 2005, he became a co-owner of a restaurant called 10 North Main in his hometown of Minot, North Dakota. This shows he likes to give back to his community and invest in his roots.

While we don’t know all the details about Josh’s investments, it’s common for successful actors to invest in real estate and other businesses. Josh seems wise with his money, balancing his Hollywood career with investments back home.

Real Estate Investments

Like many celebrities, Josh has invested in real estate. He used to own a big house in Brentwood, Los Angeles, with his ex-wife Fergie. They bought it for $4.875 million in 2007. After they split up, Josh got a new place in Encino, California, for $2.65 million.

In 2023, Josh bought another house in Encino for $5.9 million. He also owns a 26-acre property by a lake in Minnesota.

This mix of city homes and a country retreat shows Josh likes to have a balance between his Hollywood life and time away from the spotlight.

Contact Details and Social Media

Josh keeps in touch with his fans through social media. You can find him on Instagram (@joshduhamel), where he shares photos from his work and personal life. He’s also on Twitter (@joshduhamel), though he doesn’t post there as often.

For business inquiries, Josh is represented by ICM Partners, a big talent agency in Hollywood. But if you’re a fan, the best way to keep up with Josh is through his social media accounts.

Platform Handle/Details Instagram @joshduhamel Twitter @joshduhamel Representation ICM Partners (talent agency)

Conclusion

Josh Duhamel has come a long way from his small-town beginnings. He’s built a successful career in Hollywood, balancing big movies, TV shows, and smaller projects. Off-screen, he’s a family man who stays true to his roots.

With his talent, good looks, and business smarts, Josh Duhamel remains a popular and respected figure in the entertainment world.