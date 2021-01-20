Josh Duhamel to Replace Armie Hammer in ‘Shotgun Wedding ceremony’

Josh Duhamel is in talks to star reverse Jennifer Lopez in the Lionsgate romantic journey “Shotgun Wedding ceremony,” changing Armie Hammer in the lead function.

Hammer dropped out of the mission final Wednesday, with a consultant for the manufacturing explaining, “Given the upcoming begin date, Armie has requested to step away from the movie and we help him in his choice.”

Duhamel would star as Tom, reverse Lopez’s Darcy, in the movie a couple of couple who gathers their households collectively for a vacation spot marriage ceremony. Issues begin to go south, nonetheless, after the pair will get chilly toes. However it actually takes a flip for the worst when the whole marriage ceremony social gathering is taken hostage.

The Lionsgate mission was first introduced final fall. Jason Moore will direct from a screenplay by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether. The movie might be produced by Mandeville’s Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, who beforehand produced “Surprise” for the studio, together with Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.

Hammer started trending on social media final week after direct Instagram messages had been posted sharing graphic sexual fantasies that appeared to be written by Hammer — which haven’t been verified.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims however in mild of the vicious and spurious on-line assaults in opposition to me, I can’t in good conscience now go away my youngsters for 4 months to shoot a movie in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that,” Hammer mentioned in a press release.

Duhamel is not any stranger to motion or romance, starring in the “Transformers” franchise, the hit collection “Las Vegas,” and movies like “When in Rome,” “Protected Haven” and “Life as We Know It” all through his profession. The actor most just lately starred in “The Misplaced Husband” and “Assume Like a Canine,” with Netflix’s comedian e book adaptation “Jupiter’s Legacy” set to debut later this 12 months.

Duhamel is repped by ICM Companions and John Carrabino Administration.