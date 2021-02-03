Josh Duhamel to Star Opposite Jennifer Lopez in ‘Shotgun Wedding ceremony’

Josh Duhamel higher get his tux prepared!

Lionsgate introduced on Tuesday that the actor is formally confirmed to star reverse Jennifer Lopez in the motion comedy “Shotgun Wedding ceremony.”

“We couldn’t be happier for our bride and groom of this ‘Shotgun Wedding ceremony,’” Erin Westerman, president of manufacturing for the Lionsgate Movement Image Group, stated in an announcement. “We all know Josh and Jennifer will make a compelling and horny on-screen couple and they are going to be enjoyable sparring companions as their dream vacation spot marriage ceremony erupts right into a memorable nightmare.”

Sonia Braga and Jennifer Coolidge are additionally becoming a member of the solid as Lopez and Duhamel’s moms, respectively. The movie is ready to start manufacturing in the Dominican Republic later this month.

“We’re additionally thrilled to carry Jennifer and Sonia on to our solid as moms of the bride and groom,” Westerman added. “Their appearing and comedic skills will add one other enjoyable layer to this already-rich action-comedy.”

“Shotgun Wedding ceremony” will probably be directed by Jason Moore, from a screenplay by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether. Lopez is among the many movie’s producers, along with her Nuyorican Productions companions Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, in addition to Mandeville’s Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman. Alex Younger is overseeing the manufacturing and government producing for Mandeville Movies, and Courtney Baxter for Nuyorican Productions. Ryan Reynolds can also be an government producer on the venture, together with George Dewey.

Selection reported final month that Duhamel was in talks to be a part of Lopez in the romantic journey, changing Armie Hammer in the lead function after he dropped out of the venture amid a social media scandal.

Duhamel is repped by ICM Companions, John Carrabino Administration and Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman. Braga is represented by Untitled and Bond Artist Administration. Coolidge is represented by UTA and Mosaic.

James Myers and Scott O’Brien are overseeing the manufacturing for Lionsgate, whereas Robert Melnik negotiated the offers on behalf of the studio.