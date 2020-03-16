Josh Frydenberg to learn if he’s ineligible to sit in the Australian parliament

Federal courtroom docket judgment has potential to eject the treasurer from parliament as he locations in mixture Australia’s monetary response to coronavirus

The federal treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, will likely be knowledgeable on Tuesday if he’s ineligible to sit down inside the Australian parliament, merely days sooner than he’s anticipated to unveil the second one spherical of stimulus to battle the industrial outcomes of Covid-19.

Frydenberg’s eligibility has been challenged inside the federal courtroom docket by way of a Kooyong constituent, Michael Staindl, who alleges he’s disqualified by way of section 44(1) of the constitution on account of he’s a citizen of Hungary, which Frydenberg denies.

