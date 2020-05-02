Josh Gad Explains Why He Reunited The Goonies Cast

I have been doing plenty of revisiting of flicks that had been so essential to me throughout my childhood. I’ve watched the pure pleasure on my kids’s faces as I’ve proven them these very motion pictures that influenced my life. One night time we had been watching The Goonies, and it is at all times been a dream of mine to reunite that solid. I kind of simply selected a whim that I am gonna do that, and I began reaching out individually, one after the other.