Josh Gad Heads to Outer Space for Roland Emmerich’s ‘Moonfall’ – Variety

Josh Gad has been solid in Roland Emmerich’s science-fiction undertaking “Moonfall,” which has been arrange at Lionsgate.

“Moonfall” facilities on a mysterious drive knocking the moon from its orbit round Earth, which sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we all know it. In response, a ragtag group launches an unimaginable last-ditch mission into area to land on the lunar floor and save Earth from annihilation. Gad will painting a scientific genius who has accurately concluded that the moon has fallen out of its orbit.

“Moonfall” might be directed by Emmerich from a script he wrote along with his “2012” co-writer Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen. Emmerich is producing beneath his Centropolis banner with Kloser producing by his firm, Avenue Leisure.

AGC offered North American rights to Lionsgate in November within the wake of the studio seeing respectable field workplace from its dealing with the discharge of Emmerich’s World Warfare II drama “Halfway.” Emmerich’s credit as a director-producer embrace each “Independence Day” films, “2012,” “White Home Down,” “The Day After Tomorrow,” “10,000 B.C.” and “Moon 44.”

Gad broke out within the unique Broadway manufacturing of “The Ebook of Mormon” as Elder Arnold Cunningham, for which he obtained a Tony nomination in 2012. He voiced Olaf within the “Frozen” films, LeFou in “Magnificence and the Beast” and Chuck within the “Offended Birds” films. Different characteristic credit embrace “Marshall,” “Homicide on the Orient Categorical” and Mulch Duggins in Disney’s upcoming “Artemis Fowl.”