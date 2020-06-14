Josh Gad’s First Big Tease For The Ghostbusters Reunion Event Brings In Ivan Reitman

Everybody wants a very good undertaking to move the time throughout quarantine, and Josh Gad’s Reunited Aside collection has been the sort of nostalgic sugar excessive we are able to’t get sufficient of. The Frozen actor has been getting the forged of basic movies corresponding to The Goonies, Again to the Future and Lord of the Rings again collectively for Zoom calls. And who’s he gonna name subsequent? The Ghostbusters gang!