Josh Harris Exploring New York Mets Bid – Variety

The house owners of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils want to develop their sports activities empire to baseball.

Josh Harris, the billionaire co-founder of Apollo International Administration, and David Blitzer, an government at personal fairness agency Blackstone, are among the many suitors for the New York Mets, based on folks accustomed to the matter.

The Mets have retained Steve Greenberg at Allen & Co. to supervise the sale course of.

Greenberg declined to remark, as did a spokeswoman for Harris. Talks are nonetheless within the early levels, stated one of many folks, who was granted anonymity as a result of the matter is personal.

The Mets, managed by the Wilpon household, in December stated they have been in negotiations to promote as much as 80% of the group to hedge fund titan Steve Cohen at a valuation of $2.6 billion. Phrases of that deal allowed for the Mets to retain management of the membership for 5 years.

Talks broke down after Cohen sought to change the a part of the deal that pertained to the timetable for management.

The Mets lose not less than $50 million yearly — even earlier than the Coronavirus shutdown of U.S. sports activities leagues.

Main League Baseball and its gamers’ union are in talks about find out how to begin the common season, which was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Any plan seemingly wouldn’t embody followers at ballparks, costing the groups tens of hundreds of thousands in income.

The Mets management their regional sports activities community, which in earlier talks wasn’t part of the proposed sale.

Harris and Blitzer aren’t the one ones within the group, which went 86-76 final season.

Former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and his fiancé, the actor and singer Jennifer Lopez, have retained JPMorgan Chase to assist elevate capital for a attainable bid on the group, which Wilpon took management of in 2002 at a valuation of about $391 million.

Harris, meantime, purchased the 76ers in 2011 for about $287 million. They’re price $2 billion, based on Forbes. Two years later he purchased hockey’s Devils and their area, the Prudential Middle in Newark, New Jersey.