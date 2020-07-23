Josh Hartnett Sells Historic L.A. House to Filmmaker Lucy Bidwell

As soon as a card-carrying member of Tinseltown’s A-list, Josh Hartnett (“Fortunate Quantity Slevin,” “Penny Dreadful,” “Pearl Harbor,” “Black Hawk Down”) has largely evaded the highlight over the past decade, although he nonetheless works steadily. Amongst different initiatives, the 42-year-old has a starring function in Man Ritchie’s upcoming drama “Money Truck,” due for launch in 2021.

Since at the least 2016, Hartnett and longtime companion Tamsin Egerton have break up their time between Los Angeles and London. However that may very well be altering, because the couple have simply offered their beautiful property in L.A.’s Los Feliz neighborhood. The all-cash, off-market $4.43 million deal was inked final month, and the brand new proprietor is an entity simply appreciated to Portland, Oregon native Lucy Bidwell, an heiress-turned-indie movie producer in her 20s.

Constructed within the 1920s and steeped in Hollywood lore, the fortified property sits behind towering partitions, with the home itself virtually completely invisible from the road. The compound is comprised of a mansard-roofed foremost home providing three bedrooms and a pair of.5 bogs and a indifferent two-car storage, plus a indifferent guesthouse with one other bed room and full bathtub. Better of all, there’s additionally a hidden pub tucked into the rear of the property, excellent for thirsty booze hounds.

An elaborate kids’s playset graces the tree-shaded entrance garden, which is separated from the home by a raised brick porch. The candy-apple-red entrance door opens into a correct lobby, outfitted with hardwood flooring and a principally burnt orange wallpaper, and connects to the residing and household rooms, the previous outfitted with a fire. The renovated kitchen has stainless home equipment, a built-in windowseat, and a classic range that most likely price greater than a brand new C-Class Mercedes. An upstairs main bedroom features a toilet with steam bathe and soaking tub.

The Silent Girl, because the at-home speakeasy is thought, has an old-timey signal that bears its title hanging out entrance. Inside options embody a fire, built-in wall seating and a picket bar. Open air, there’s a koi pond and BBQ middle, although the property notably lacks a yard pool and spa.

Sadly for Hartnett, he gained’t be strolling with any revenue on this deal. Information present he bought the Los Feliz dwelling about 4 years in the past for $4.65 million, so the newer transaction represents a $220,000 loss — all earlier than taxes, hefty realtor charges, and different related closing prices.

Bidwell, 29, is the one surviving baby of William “Tiger” Warren, founding father of the beloved however now-defunct Macheezmo Mouse fast-food chain that operated out of Portland. In 1999, Warren and Bidwell’s three older brothers have been killed in a float airplane crash.

Bidwell can be the stepdaughter of stockbroker Jerry Bidwell, one in every of Portland’s wealthiest businessmen. Again in 2005, he and Bidwell’s mom Genevieve paid $22.5 million for a really epic property within the Hope Ranch neighborhood of Santa Barbara, Calif. The 18-acre, ocean-view ranch sports activities a purple brick foremost mansion, a tennis court docket, a number of visitor/employees cottages, plus horse stables and a full-size equestrian using ring. Acres of emerald inexperienced lawns spill over the blufftop that surrounds the compound, contrasting superbly with the blue Pacific Ocean.

For what it’s price, property information present the Hartnett property shouldn’t be Bidwell’s first entanglement with celebrity-owned actual property. Again in 2018, she paid $1.6 million for a loft in Downtown L.A.’s Arts District that was offered by “Brown Bunny” filmmaker Vincent Gallo, a property she nonetheless owns.