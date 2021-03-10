Josh Holloway to Star in LaToya Morgan, J.J. Abrams Series ‘Duster’

Josh Holloway is ready to star in the HBO Max collection “Duster,” which hails from co-writers LaToya Morgan and J.J. Abrams, Selection has discovered.

Set in the 1970’s Southwest, “Duster” explores the lifetime of a getaway driver for a rising crime syndicate. Hollway will star as the motive force.

The function reunites Holloway with Abrams, as Holloway is finest identified for starring as James “Sawyer” Ford on the ABC drama “Misplaced.” Abrams co-created the collection in addition to government producing and directing a number of episodes. The present in the end ran for six seasons and 121 episodes.

Holloway was most not too long ago seen in the Paramount Community collection “Yellowstone,” which he joined in the present’s third season. He additionally not too long ago starred in the USA Community motion drama “Colony” from “Misplaced” co-creator Carlton Cuse. His characteristic credit embody “Sabotage” and “Mission: Unattainable — Ghost Protocol.”

He’s repped by UTA and Viewpoint.

Warner Bros. Tv will produce “Duster,” with each Morgan and Dangerous Robotic at present underneath total offers on the studio. Morgan and Abrams will government produce in addition to writing, with Dangerous Robotic’s Ben Stephenson additionally government producing. Rachel Rusch Wealthy of Dangerous Robotic can be co-executive producer.

Morgan most not too long ago wrote for “The Strolling Useless”. Beforehand, she was a co-executive producer and author of AMC’s “Into the Badlands” and “TURN: Washington’s Spies,” and was a author for NBC’s “Parenthood” and Showtime’s “Shameless.”

“Duster” was certainly one of a number of HBO Max initiatives Abrams and Dangerous Robotic arrange at HBO Max final yr. Others embody a collection primarily based on “The Shining” and a “Justice League Darkish” collection.