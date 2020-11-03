Josh Is High Elections: How did you get this cheer .. Such a feeling of voting, watching the video, you will also say – Brother!

ELECTIONS 20202: In Bihar, where assembly elections are being held for 94 seats in 17 districts on November 3, by-elections are also being held for 54 seats in 10 states of the country. In Bihar, where many stalwarts are trying their luck in the second phase of polling, there is a thorn in the by-elections. At the same time, during the elections, the spirits of the voters are also high. During the voting many such pictures have come out which shows the enthusiasm of the voters. So some videos have also surfaced, seeing which you will also say – Brother. Also Read – MP By-Polls: Violence in Morena, some people arrested for firing incidents, 3 candidates under house arrest

A similar view was seen in the ongoing polling for the Bhainswal Kalan assembly seat in Sonepat, Haryana. A son rushed to vote with his old father on his shoulder and the father voted. Whoever saw the paternity of the son and the courage of the father, kept watching.

#WATCH Haryana: A man carries his elderly father on his back to a polling booth in Bhainswal Kalan, Sonipat to help him cast his vote in the by-election to the state assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/qDQcxLHjWj
– ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

One such video was shown at a polling station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, where a person took his mother in his lap and reached for voting. Please tell that bye-elections have been held in the state.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A man carries his elderly mother in his arms to the polling booth in Gwalior to help her cast her vote in the by-election to the state assembly constituency. Voting being held on 28 assembly seats of the state today. pic.twitter.com/E27e0BoChx
– ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

In Bihar today, many political personalities including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi exercised their vote. At the same time, voters also showed great enthusiasm about voting.