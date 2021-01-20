Josh Klein Launches New Agency; Concord Names Chief People Officer

Enterprise supervisor Josh Klein (pictured at left), whose purchasers embody The Chainsmokers, Massive Sean, Logic and Winnie Harlow, amongst others, has launched TKG Enterprise Administration. The corporate can be based mostly in Beverly Hills and supply such providers as enterprise administration, tax work, and private CFO providers to excessive internet price people. Klein has been acknowledged twice on Selection’s Enterprise Managers Elite checklist.

Stated Klein in asserting the brand new agency: “To me, enterprise administration is essentially the most private and essential relationship one can have on their staff. It’s simple for an accountant to verify all the appropriate containers in your tax kinds, ship them in on time, and solely speak to you annually — however I’m not just a few accountant. I’ve all the time been pushed by an entrepreneurial spirit, and now that’s what drives TKG. It’s time for a extra private method. Instances have modified, we want to have the ability to present our purchasers with secure, extra hands-on monetary assist whereas additionally coming to the desk with new concepts that assist carry their extra entrepreneurial pursuits to life.”

In different business information:

+ Arista Information has employed Nick Petropoulos as senior vice chairman, promotion and head of pop and various radio. Primarily based in New York, he’ll report back to John Boulos, Arista’s EVP of promotion. Petropoulos arrives from Glassnote Information, the place he labored for 11 years, most not too long ago as head of promotion. Along with overseeing pop and various radio promotion, Petropoulos will assist Boulos handle Arista’s promotion employees all through the U.S.

+ Concord has promoted Ruth Martinez (pictured at proper) to chief individuals officer main the corporate’s human sources staff worldwide with a particular deal with range, inclusion and expertise growth initiatives. She’ll will proceed to report back to Concord CEO Scott Pascucci. Earlier than becoming a member of Concord in 2019, Ruth served in human sources positions at Warner Music Group the place she had labored since 2001.

+ Additionally at Concord, New York-based Victor Zaraya takes on the place of COO after serving as chief income officer. He succeeds Jim Selby, who presently serves as Concord’s chief publishing govt. Previous to his time at Concord, Zaraya spent 20 years at Razor & Tie, residence to the KIDZ BOP collection.

+ Sony/ATV Music Publishing has upped Audrey J. Ashby to senior vice chairman, enterprise affairs and Catalog. The New York-based Ashby, a longtime govt at EMI earlier than the 2 corporations merged in 2018, reviews to Peter Brodsky, EVP, enterprise affairs and common counsel.

+ File producer and mixer Mark Needham has launched E.O.M. Information (Evolution of Man), an artist growth extension and file label. Its flagship artist is San Diego-based various pop band Nearly Monday, which is being developed in partnership with Hollywood Information and Disney Music Publishing and has a charting single out with “Damaged People.” Needham operates the Pink Oak studio in Los Feliz and likewise not too long ago opened an workplace and studio in Nashville. Different E.O.M. artists embody Yam Haus and the Chilly Stares. His challenge as a mixer vary from Think about Dragons and the 1975 to Dolly Parton’s current hit Christmas album.