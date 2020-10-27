Josh O’Connor, Jessie Buckley to star in ‘Romeo & Juliet’ for PBS, Sky

Josh O’Connor, who performs Prince Charles in season 4 of Netflix’s “The Crown,” and BAFTA winner Jessie Buckley (“Wild Rose,” “Chernobyl”) are set to star as Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers in “Romeo & Juliet,” a made-for-television manufacturing by the U.Okay.’s Nationwide Theatre.

“Romeo & Juliet” was initially scheduled to play this summer season to theater audiences, however was known as off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now re-conceived for the display, this new 90-minute model can be shot over three weeks in the Nationwide Theatre’s Lyttelton theater, which can be quickly remodeled right into a studio.

Rehearsals will start in November and filming in December. The manufacturing will bow on PBS in the U.S. and on Sky Arts in the U.Okay. in 2021.

Whereas the Nationwide Theatre has broadcast stage productions to cinemas for over a decade by way of its standard Nationwide Theatre Reside program, this would be the first time an authentic manufacturing for display has been created in its London headquarters.

The manufacturing can be directed by Nationwide Theatre affiliate Simon Godwin (“Antony and Cleopatra”) and tailored for display by Emily Burns. The solid additionally contains Fisayo Akinade (“The Antipodes”), Deborah Findlay (“Coriolanus”), Tamsin Greig (“Twelfth Evening”), Lucian Msamati (“His Darkish Supplies”) and Shubham Saraf (“A Appropriate Boy”).

Rufus Norris, director and joint chief govt of the Nationwide Theatre, stated: “I wished to discover a means to use that house to create one thing thrilling and particular for audiences, that utilized the distinctive talent and craft of the Nationwide Theatre’s groups, freelancers and inventive associates, and that might attain as many individuals as we are able to. That’s all going to be attainable with this sensible movie of ‘Romeo & Juliet.’”

Godwin stated: “I believe it’s a genius thought and I’m honored to have the ability to create the primary movie. I believe I converse for myself, the inventive staff and the solid once I say how delighted we’re to be focusing all our creativity into this model of ‘Romeo & Juliet’ as soon as extra. Some concepts are staying, numerous new ones are coming in — I’m very enthusiastic about this new style, combining movie and theater, and bringing collectively the exceptional skills of these industries.”

“Romeo & Juliet” is produced by David Sabel, who created the Nationwide Theater Reside program, at Sabel Productions. Government producers are Dixie Linder, Cuba Footage (“McMafia”), David Horn, Nice Performances, Christine Schwarzman and Darren Johnston, No Ensures, and Philip Edgar Jones for Sky Arts.