Josh Seiter, A Contestant On The Bachelorette, Is Still Alive Despite Rumors That He Died:

He is still living. The former “Bachelorette” contestant’s Instagram account posted on Monday that he had died, but that post has since been taken down.

Seiter uploaded a new video to Instagram on Tuesday morning and said that his account had been hacked by someone “playing an awful joke.”

“As you observe, I am healthy and well,” Seiter says at the start of the film. “Someone broke into my account. I’ve been trying hard to get into it for the past 24 hours.

Someone Made Fun Of My Mental Health As Well As The Trouble I’ve Had With Sadness By Making A Cruel Joke:

Someone was making fun of my mental illness as well as the fact that I’ve struggled with depression and tried to kill myself. I’m sorry for the hurt they caused with that post.”

In the post, Seiter’s family said, “It is with a very heavy heart that we share the terrible news of Joshua’s sudden death.” “Everyone who knew Joshua will tell you that he was a very bright light within a world that was getting darker.”

“His fearless voice and unbreakable spirit helped thousands of individuals feel a little less alone when things were at their worst,” they said. “Even though it hurts us so much that Joshua died, it gives us comfort to know that he’s finally at peace.”

The Statement Didn’t Say What Caused The Death, And It Ended With A Number For The Suicide And Crisis Lifeline:

The message didn’t say what caused the death, but it did give a number for the Suicide as well as problem Lifeline for “anyone who is having a mental health crisis who requires help.”

They wrote, “We are praying that his spirit will live on in the images and phrases upon this page, which we are wrapping up for now.” “While we do that, we would like being left alone to grieve.”

Since he was a contestant upon Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of “The Bachelorette” within 2015, the 36-year-old model has been open about his battles with mental health and staying sober.

The Wrong Death Announcement Was Made By Seiter’s Family And Made A Reference To The Model’s Past Of Mental Illness:

Four days earlier, Seiter posted a new message regarding his mental wellness “Surviving anxiety and depression a single day at a time through a smile.”

The wrong death statement was said to have come from Seiter’s family and mentioned the model’s history of mental illness. It also told watchers who were having problems of their own to call the suicide as well as crisis hotline.

Seiter had jobs as a model as well as an actor in adult movies. This year, the man who used to be on a reality TV show came out as gay.

Out Magazine says that he was once engaged with an exotic male dancer. The former Bachelorette contestant was additionally open on social media about his struggles with mental health.

Seiter Said That He Had Tried To Kill Himself Before:

Seiter told people in July 2021 that he had tried to kill himself before and had bipolar disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, as well as obsessive-compulsive disorder. “But I vow to give it up,” he said in the Instagram post.

“I just logged into my account again. With the help of my team, I’ll do everything I can to find out the person behind this. “But again, I’m sorry for the confusion,” Seiter adds at the end of his new film. “I’ll tell you more as I learn more. “Thanks, guys!”

“When I was 21, I was completely unconscious and had to be sent to a mental hospital. I tried to kill myself when I was 22. “When I was 23, I had electroshock therapy,” he wrote in the caption of a picture.

By The Age Of 30, Seiter Was Already One Of The Online Mental Health Champions With The Most Followers:

“Toward the end of that year, I used all the strength I had to apply to law school. When I was 25, I was the best in my law school class.

By the time I was 30, I was one of the online mental health champions with the most followers and one of the best producers on OF.

At nearly 36, life is almost as good as it can get. Never, ever stop trying. Your story has not yet been written. Every part makes the finish even better.

Seiter was also open regarding his achievements in sobriety. In June, he wrote next to a picture, “Here’s to 3 years as well as 8 months of sobriety.”

On the same day, he shared another picture of himself happy with the message, “Remember to keep smiling even when it’s the last thing in the world you want to do. It can make or break your day.”