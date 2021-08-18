Josh Thomas Comedy ‘The whole lot’s Gonna Be Ok’ Canceled At Freeform

After two seasons and 20 episodes, fanatics of Freeform’s The whole lot’s Gonna Be Ok should say good-bye to the display.

Writer, megastar, and government manufacturer Josh Thomas took to Twitter on Tuesday to verify that the heartwarming comedy has been canceled. Thomas wrote, “We’ve determined Season 2 of The whole lot’s Gonna Be Ok will likely be its closing.”

The second one season’s ultimate episode aired on June 3.

Thomas thanked his fellow forged individuals and everybody who labored at the display. “We made the second one season on the height of the pandemic and everybody did this type of gorgeous task of preserving every different protected and glad and once in a while dancing,” he wrote. “If any of those other folks ask you for a role, I extremely suggest you assert sure.”

Freeform showed the cancelation to The Hollywood Reporter and declined additional remark.

New Freeform president Tara Duncan spoke with THR in June concerning the display’s imaginable renewal. In line with a query about the way forward for Excellent Bother and The whole lot’s Gonna Be Ok, Duncan stated on the time, “We’re these days in conversations with manufacturers from each displays concerning the ingenious. So long as there’s extra tale to inform, we’ll stay them going.”

Thomas wrote in his message that Freeform “has been a dream to paintings with — so cool and open and sincerely revolutionary.” He went on to mention, “I’m so thankful we were given a platform to make this display.”

The Australian comic added that the community is “obsessed” with him and that he’s taking a look ahead to operating with Freeform someday.

The whole lot’s Gonna Be Ok premiered on Freeform in 2020. The display adopted Thomas’s persona Nicholas as he navigated turning into the father or mother of his two teenage half-sisters. The collection additionally starred Kayla Cromer, Adam Faison, and Maeve Press.