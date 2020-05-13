Josh Trank Talks Capone, Tom Hardy, Fantastic Four And More

Depart a Remark
Author/director Josh Trank joins us to debate his newest movie Capone starring Tom Hardy.
Following the fallout of his final movie, Fantastic Four, Josh discusses how that influenced the writing of this venture, how they went about casting Tom Hardy and the way shut they’ve grow to be since. He additionally discusses how engaged on a Star Wars movie meant he knew about that Han Solo spoilers years earlier than the remainder of us, he provides some recommendation to younger filmmakers, and a lot extra.
