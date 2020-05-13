General News

Josh Trank Talks Capone, Tom Hardy, Fantastic Four And More

May 13, 2020
2 Min Read
Feedback

Depart a Remark

podcast

Josh Trank Talks Capone, Tom Hardy, Fantastic Four And More

    • Gabriel KovacsGabriel Kovacs

Author/director Josh Trank joins us to debate his newest movie Capone starring Tom Hardy.

Following the fallout of his final movie, Fantastic Four, Josh discusses how that influenced the writing of this venture, how they went about casting Tom Hardy and the way shut they’ve grow to be since. He additionally discusses how engaged on a Star Wars movie meant he knew about that Han Solo spoilers years earlier than the remainder of us, he provides some recommendation to younger filmmakers, and a lot extra.

Make sure you subscribe to the present on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts, together with YouTube!

    • Gabriel KovacsGabriel Kovacs
      View Profile

      Gabe studied Movie & Pictures at Webster College. He at the moment spends his free time trying like a idiot making an attempt to play Ice Hockey (a not too long ago acquired pastime), taking part in video video games, and watching each film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Dwayne, in the event you’re studying this…he sends his love.

Feedback

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment