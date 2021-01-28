Joss Whedon wanted Vision to show the penis

If anyone thought that the weirdest thing about Vision, the character of Paul Bettany in the MCU it was that it is about a robot that has teleported to a sitcom from the 50s with his wife that is magical … well, there was another surprise in the making. And it is that in an interview with Bettany, the actor has said that originally Joss Whedon wanted Vision to have a penis during the scene in which the character was born in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

“I know that Joss Whedon really wanted that when Vision was born, before dressing, he had a visible penis,” Bettany told the program Lights, Camera, Barstool. “And everyone at Marvel was like” I don’t know Joss … we’re not sure … “

We talked to Paul Bettany about #WandaVision and ended up with a story about how Joss Whedon wanted Vision to look when he first appeared in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’. “He was like, ‘He has to have a penis.’” INTERVIEW: https://t.co/DpjuUp7a2E pic.twitter.com/WxeiERrVWv — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) January 26, 2021

Despite this, Bettany assures that Whedon continued with the idea that Vision had a penis.

“He must have a penis!” Bettany said imitating Whedon. “I want to see some penis sketches!”

Bettany has said that Marvel artists came to draw Vision with a male member several times and taught it to Whedon. The drawing, we mean.

“And then, they sat down with Joss and he acknowledged that he was wrong. And he didn’t want to see any of the pictures.”

The discussion about whether or not the character should have a penis has gone in another direction, and Bettany had already joked about the topic, saying that it was still purple that it could change density with it. All a bit murky.

Whedon is already recognized for his involvement in the world of superhero movies. He was in charge of ending Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and then everything has come over him for the result.