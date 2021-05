Jothi Serial Solar TV Episodes; Jothi is the most recent delusion serial that airs on Solar TV. The serial options Meghasri, Chandnana Sega within the lead roles. The serial used to be previous telecasted in Telugu on Gemini TV. Jothi serial has 27 episodes. Watch the entire newest episodes of the Solar TV Jothi serial at the SUN NXT app. The serial is scheduled to be aired from twenty ninth Might 2021 at 9.30 PM. The serial will likely be telecasted simplest on weekends (Saturday and Sunday).