Jotugriho is a Bengali language film. The film unencumber date is 7 August 2021. It has Parambrata Chattopadhyay and so forth within the solid.

The plot revolves round few mysterious occasions. Issues take a brand new flip because the officer makes a decision to track the mysteries. Will the actual wrongdoer be tracked?

Director: Saptaswa Basu

Style: Crime, Mystery

Language: Bengali

Free up Date: 7 August 2021