Journalism figures analyzed the region in the International Forum “Expression Without Chains”

Important figures of journalism and communications in Ecuador and Colombia met this Monday to participate in the International Forum “Expression Without Chains”, organized by the Espiritu Santo University of Guayaquil and the Ecuadorian Broadcasting Association.

The meeting, which lasted about two hours, featured presentations by the guests, including former Colombian Vice President Francisco Santos, and there was also a space for interaction and questions from the public.

The speakers discussed local and regional news from 10:30 am (local time, 3:30 pm GMT) in the Foundation Hall of the University of Espiritu Santo Specialties.

The president of the Ecuadorian Broadcasting Association, Kleber Chica, began by thanking those present and told, especially the students, that the current radio and television law originated in 1975, which brought “a formality to the broadcasting activity.” In this way, Chica made a historical account of how it developed over the years, and of the “tweaks” that should be made to regulations of this type in Ecuador.

Then it was the turn of the philosopher and rector of the institution to speak, Joaquin Hernandez, who reflected on the “No” in Chile to the new Constitution: “There was a rejection by the citizens of the arrogance of the constituents, who became maximalists. Actually that Constitution was not such, but a regulation of regulations”.

Gabriel Arrobaformer Secretary of Communication in Ecuador, refuted the myth that people are not interested in freedom because “freedom is not eaten”, and gave his reasons and practical examples to understand how this belief is a fallacy.

“Freedom of expression is essential for the formation of public opinion,” he assured. Lenin Artieda, journalist with 27 years of experience. “A society that is not well informed is not fully free.”

Jose Hernandezfounding journalist of 4 Pelagatosdedicated his words to the future of journalism in Ecuador and said that he does not believe in any communication law: “At this time, any law can be contrary to freedom of expression.”

“Pablo Escobar kidnapped me,” concluded the journalist and former vice president of Colombia between 2002 and 2010 Francis Saints. “The role of communicators is fundamental because, based on what you say, people make decisions.”

Participants:

Francis Saints. Former Vice President of Colombia between 2002 and 2010 as Álvaro Uribe’s binomial. Journalist and politician, he was kidnapped by drug trafficker Pablo Escobar in 1990 and in 2010 he served as director of RCN Noticias.

Joaquin Hernandez. Degree in Philosophy, Magister in Contemporary Philosophy and Doctor of Philosophy. At UEES he has held different positions since 2009. Executive Vice-Rector for Postgraduate Studies from February 2009 to 2014 and as Rector of the institution since July 2014.

Kleber Chica. President of the Ecuadorian Broadcasting Association (AER). Former Manager of Economic Studies of the Central Bank of Ecuador. Owner manager of Radio Huancavilca and KCH FM based in Guayaquil with coverage in nine provinces including Guayas, El Oro, Los Ríos, Bolívar and Santa Elena.

Gabriel Arroba. Former Secretary of Communication in Ecuador and president of the Freedom of Expression Commission in AER. Social Communicator with extensive experience in the fields of Communication, Marketing and Institutional Management, specialist in Advertising with national and international postgraduate degrees in Business Management and Administration and Digital Communication

Jose Hernandez. Founding journalist of 4 Pelagatos. Correspondent in Paris and New York. Newspaper General Coordinator Time, general editor of the newspaper Trade in Ecuador, The reason from Bolivia. Founder of the Magazine Vanguardopinion director of Gamavision.

Lenin Artieda Journalist with 27 years of experience in the exercise of Communication, print, radio and television. He has a degree in Social Communication, with a master’s degree in Strategic Communication. talk show host Direct contact of Ecuavisa.

