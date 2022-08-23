Journalist Fredid Román was murdered in Guerrero

Journalist Fredid Román was murdered in Chilpancingo Photo: Tw/@IrvingPineda

Journalist Fredid Román is Romanian He was murdered this Monday afternoon in Chilpancingo, Guerrero. The victim was director of a weekly newspaper and was shot to death when he was traveling in his red Mazda-type vehicle.

directed Reality and he was also a collaborator in several local print media, he even had a newscast that he broadcast on social networks.

Preliminary information indicates that criminals they attacked the communicator when leaving his home. According to police reports, unknown persons arrived at the scene and shot the communicator, who lost his life after receiving bullet wounds in the neck and body.

The actions took place on the street of Valerio Trujano Progress neighborhood of Chilpancingo, Guerrero around 4:40 p.m. Those responsible are two people who were traveling aboard a blue motorcycle and intercepted the journalist when he was in his car.

Some witnesses pointed out that Roman came out of taking some workshops he was teaching in that area when he was attacked and lost his life instantly. Members of the Red Cross y confirmed the death of the communicator.

Ministerial and Expert Services staff traveled to the scene of the events to carry out the corresponding investigative activities to obtain the evidence necessary to clarify the facts.

According to preliminary reports, elements of the FGE went to the scene to verify the discovery of a persona masculine that was deprived of life due to a firearm projectile inside your vehicle, specifically in the Codriver seat.

The prosecution General of the State of Guerrero started an investigation folder for the crime of homicide by firearm due to the events that occurred.

The FGE initiated an investigation folder for the murder of Fredid “N” (Photo: Guerrero State Attorney General’s Office)

The latest post by Fredid Roman, Minutes before his murder on social networks, he dealt with the case of the 43 normalista students from Ayotzinapa, describing the actions as a “state crime.”

Fredid Román’s last post on social media (Photo: Screenshot/Twitter/@aquiedomex)

Along the 2022 have been murdered 15 journalists. On January 10, in Veracruz, he was seated Jose Luis Gamboaon January 17 margarito martinez in Baja California, Lourdes Maldonado on January 23, in Michoacan Robert Toledo On January 31, Jorge Luis Camero Zazuela in Sonora on February 24, Heber Lopez February 10 in Oaxaca, Juan Carlos Muñiz on March 4 in Zacatecas.

Also Armando Linares in Michoacan on March 15, Luis Enrique Ramirez on May 5 in Sinaloa, Yesenia Mollinedo Falconi on May 9 in Veracruz, Sheila Johana Garcia Olvera on May 9 in Veracruz, Antonio Cruz on June 29 in Tamaulipas, Ernest Mendez in Guanajuato on August 3, Juan Arjon on August 17 in Sonora and adds the today’s murder of Fredid Roman in Chilpancingo, Guerrero.

Through its Twitter account, the NGO Displaced Journalists Mexico condemned the wave of murders and demanded justice from the authorities.

#PressAlert #RedNodos

They report the execution in Chilpancingo of the journalist Freddy Román Roman, director of a weekly in the state of Guerrero and a journalist with extensive Informative experience. We condemn a wave of murders of colleagues and demand justice from the authorities. pic.twitter.com/05R6PsczGj — Displaced Journalists Mexico (@PDesplazadosMX) August 22, 2022

During the month of April, no murders of journalists were recorded, however, at the beginning of the year, 4 cases were reported in January. according to the organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Mexico is the second most unsafe country for journalistsonly above Burma.

An environment of security for the journalists It must allow those who practice this profession to generate, collect and disseminate information, in accordance with the methodologies and work ethics, without running the risk of suffering physical, psychological, emotional or professional damage. This was expressed by the organization RSF in its World Press Freedom Index.

