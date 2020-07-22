Journalist Vikram Joshi died during treatment, miscreants surrounded and shot in the head

new Delhi: Last night, journalist Vikram Joshi was attacked in Ghaziabad by miscreants. Meanwhile, Vikram Joshi died today in Yashoda Hospital during treatment. Let me tell you that the miscreants surrounded Vikram Joshi and shot him last night. After this, he was brought to the hospital in critical condition. Here he was put on ventilator after which he died today. Let me tell you that the whole controversy started with tampering. Also Read – Bike stopped, dragged on road, shot journalist in front of daughter, executed incident in 30 seconds

He complained to the police against the youth harassing journalist Joshi's niece. Due to this, the accused, angry with the complaint, surrounded him last night and shot him in the head. Please tell that this entire incident has been recorded in the nearby CCTV. In this regard, Vikram's family has raised questions on the police. Family members have said that the police was negligent about Vikram's complaint.

Please tell that in this case the outpost incharge has been suspended. Simultaneously, SSP Kalanithi Naithani has suspended the outpost incharge Raghavendra and handed over the investigation of the entire case to the jurisdictional officer. Let us know that till now 9 people have been arrested in this case. The police is currently looking for a named criminal Aakash Bihari.