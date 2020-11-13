Journalist’s body found under mysterious circumstances in UP, case filed against female inspector

Unnao: Another journalist has been found dead in Uttar Pradesh. His body has been recovered from near a railway crossing in Unnao district. The body has been identified as journalist Suraj Pandey. It is believed that journalist Suraj Pandey committed suicide. Also Read – VIDEO: Ayodhya has been illuminated, such grand preparations are going on for the festival of Diwali

Lakshmi Devi, the mother of the deceased journalist, has accused a woman inspector Sunita Chaurasia and constable Amar Singh of threatening her son and leading him to death.

CO (city) Gaurav Tripathi said that the body of the journalist was found on the railway tracks near Sadar Kotwali under mysterious circumstances on Thursday evening.

Later the post mortem was done at night. He said that a case has been registered against the female inspector and constable and further action will be taken after investigation in the case. Pandey’s body was cremated at Ganga Ghat in Kanpur on Friday.