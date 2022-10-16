Journey into the private world of Frida Kahlo: a tour of Mexico City’s “Blue House”

The studio where Frida Kahlo painted

visit the house of Frida Kahlo in Mexico City it is a moving experience: shocking. Frida is a pop icon like Borges y Madonna; his figure has an even greater dimension than that of his work because, in a certain way, your figure es his work. and the blue house Allende y Londonthen, is an infinite canvas.

Frida is the exclusive protagonist of the tourist circuit of Coyoacanwhere is also the coyote fountain y the crazy market where you can buy vegetables, catch of the day, hand-woven dresses, grasshoppers, scorpions, micheladas, glasses of tequila, multicolored skulls, dolls of Pique —the pet of World Cup 86—, costumes of Ironmanalebrijes, masks of The Saint and other fighters.

Part of that exuberance reaches the house, which has the continuous presence of vendors offering notebooks, stencils, bags, t-shirts, illustrations, purses, wallets —anything you can put Frida’s face on—; and there are also stalls with coconut water, people offering half-price taxi rides, street singers playing “Black pigeon” in exchange for a collaboration.

Tickets are purchased online and must be reserved several days in advance. From Tuesday to Friday it costs 250 pesos. Weekends cost 20 pesos more: about 13 or 14 dollars. On the web you have to choose the day and time of admission, which has just fifteen minutes of tolerance or the visit is lost. In a city where traffic chaos would turn the Cortazar of “The South Highway”, it is best to prepare to arrive thirty or forty minutes before. Maybe then it will arrive in time. It is necessary to wear a mask —an incomprehensible measure, because the house is open and has crossed air circulation— and if you want to take photos —but who wouldn’t want to take photos in times of Instagram— you have to pay 30 pesos more.

Throughout her life, Frida Kahlo had to undergo many interventions

art and experience

The impact of the visit is in the literalness of entering Frida’s house: the private territory where she lived, ate, slept, where she painted and made love. In fact, it could be said that the visit really begins after the exhibition halls, when she enters the rooms proper. It is a magnetized, auratic territory. Any discussion of art and experience—with Benjamin, Didi-Huberman it is included Philip K. Dick— is completely traversed by a disarticulating force.

The first rooms were rearranged as if it were a gallery, with paintings by Frida, Diego Rivera —her husband—, and photos of Carl Wilhelm Kahlo —the father—, who, having been the official photographer of Porfirio Diaz, allowed the daughter to have permanent contact with the images. It is said that he made thousands of portraits of her. In those rooms there are many characteristic paintings of Frida, who took her autobiography as her theme.

As is known, Frida had polio when she was a childwhich caused one leg to be slightly shorter than the other —which she hid under those enormous Oaxacan skirts—, but, in addition, At the age of 19, the crash of the tram in which he was traveling brought him dire consequences with fractures in the spine and injuries to the pelvis, collarbone, uterus. Throughout her life, she Frida had to undergo countless operations and suffering. She had nails in her body, she used a corset to stand up, and, if not, she had to use a wheelchair or directly spend long periods prostrate. Pain was a presence in her life, but she was a force of nature, a woman who was unwilling to negotiate with weakness.

Diego Rivera’s room

In these paintings, Frida is painted as a emaciated body with the ribs in the foreground; she paints herself feminized, masculinized, Indian, highlights her bushy eyebrows and the shadow of her mustache, she paints herself inflexible, seductive, violent, beautiful in spite of herself. There is a beautiful painting in which she shows the genealogy of her family and where she also includes, as if it were an overexposed photo, the baby that she lost. Pregnancy as a theme appears in several paintings. Her motherhood was an impossible obsession for her. After the crash, she Frida, although she tried, she knew that she could not have children.

“I suffered two serious accidents in my life”, he once said, “one, in which a bus knocked me to the ground; the other accident is Diego”. Frida’s house is also Diego’s house, but he has the role of the guest. Even when the first thing you see is the pyramid-shaped stove that he made —also in the garden there is another great pyramid—, Diego Rivera is a secondary character. Frida is a beacon, she is alpha and omega, she is the eye of a whirlwind. Rivera is a concept: “Toad”, they called him, and the house is full of statuettes of toads. Perhaps that is why there is no mention of marriage conflicts, as was the case, for example, in the film Julie Taymorstarring Salma Hayek. In the Blue House, Rivera is a man more than 20 years older, deeply in love, who does not stop giving him gifts and paintings. to the little girl Frida.

Frida’s studio at the Frida Kahlo House Museum

Live life

After those first rooms, the house opens to life without change control. And, again, to the word exuberance. The living room is an explosion of light and colours, the same as the kitchen and the stairs. the room of Riveraon the ground floor, is rather ascetic: a coat rack with two hats, a picture of a battle, a single bed, a Winchester Next to the bed. The top floor of hers was hers. There she had a tiny room with a bed and the portraits of Marx, Lenin y Mao, where she slept her siesta, and another larger one, full of dolls and handkerchiefs, for the nights. In that room is now the vase with his ashes.

On the first floor there was also his study: bright, tidy, populated with books on art, politics and botany – one of them adventures among birdsof Guillermo Hudsonedited in Buenos Aires by Santiago Rueda—. There she had the vertical mirror that her mother gave her to make her self-portraits and the easel specially designed so that she could paint in a wheelchair. Frida was a medical student on that ill-fated tram ride. It is not possible to know if she was already thinking of quitting her degree or if convalescence, as happens to that character in Stephen King in Duma Key, “uncovered” it. What can be verified is the conviction with which she made painting her life: she painted lying on her bed, sitting in the studio, helped by an outlandish harness that stretched her neck, she painted, she painted , painted. She was a total artist for that.

The Frida Kahlo Museum, also known as “Blue House,” is located in the Coyoacan neighborhood of Mexico City (Photo: Patrick Frilet/Shutterstock)



In 1953, due to gangrene, his leg had to be amputated below the knee. It was when he wrote in his diary that phrase that he still moves: “Feet, why do I want them if I have wings to fly”. However, during this time her spirits weakened and she also wrote down several suicidal fantasies. A year later, on July 13, 1954, she died in her house. I was 47 years old. Shortly before, he had finished what would be his last painting: a still life lush with a watermelon in the center. On it he had written:Live life”.

