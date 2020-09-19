‘Journey Time’ and Gilligan Moss Drop New Mixtape

Digital duo Gilligan Moss and HBO Max teamed as much as create a brand new mixtape impressed by the animated sequence “Journey Time.”

“BMO’s Mixtape” is a 13-song combine reimagining the present’s unique soundtrack and that includes the character BMO, the digital good friend of principal characters Finn and Jake.

“‘Journey Time’ is one in all our favourite exhibits, so after they requested us to create a mixtape for BMO, we leaped on the alternative,” the group stated. “We have been despatched stems from the present’s wonderful treasure trove of music, and we constructed round 20 concepts of little beats and tune concepts from the disparate stems. It was a particularly enjoyable inventive train.”

The official mixtape options greatest moments, characters and sounds from “Journey Time: Distant Lands.” The lead single, a remix of “Eternity With You,” comes from the upcoming episode, “Obsidian.”

“Every tune is a little bit world on the ‘Journey Time’ journey, so we stitched them collectively right into a steady, bizarro house opera,” the artists continued. “It’s a joyful journey and was actually a pleasure to create.”

Gilligan Moss has launched two EPs, “Ceremonial” and “What Occurred,” and they’ve produced remixes for artists like Glass Animals and Sebastian Tellier. The group additionally carried out at 2016’s Coachella Competition and 2015’s Pitchfork Competition Paris.

The “Journey Time: Distant Lands” solid and staff teased BMO’s mixtape throughout a panel at this yr’s San Diego Comedian-Con. When requested concerning the second episode, govt producer Adam Muto launched a brand new character, Glassboy, and shared that Marceline’s relationship with Bubblegum will escalate within the four-hour lengthy particular.

The upcoming episode is because of launch on HBO Max this yr. Take heed to the total mixtape beneath.