‘Journey Time: Distant Lands’ Panel at Comic-Con Teases ‘Obsidian’

“Journey Time: Distant Lands” government producer Adam Muto and stars Glory Curda, Michaela Dietz, Olivia Olson and Niki Yang joined for a digital panel as a part of San Diego [email protected] on Friday, throughout which they teased the second particular, “Obsidian.” Additionally they revealed some particulars concerning the upcoming episode, together with the brand new character Glassboy, Marceline and Bubblegum’s relationship, Marceline’s new music and extra.

Listed below are the takeaways on “Obsidian,” the upcoming particular of “Journey Time: Distant Lands,” that is because of launch on HBO Max this yr.

The Story Will Observe Marceline’s Character Growth

In Cartoon Community’s “Journey Time” collection timeline, Marceline’s life predates Finn and Jake’s. Olson, who voices Marceline, shared that “Obsidian” follows Marceline “getting over a few of the boundaries she’s put up in place for herself.”

“She’s gone via lifetimes of ups and downs with totally different folks and seen them come and go,” she mentioned. “So I feel it has put her partitions up actually excessive, so far as how a lot she lets folks into her life. She type of decodes a few of these themes.”

She additionally teased that Marceline will “put her power into anyone else” after she figures out “all of the stuff she is coping with.”

Finn and Jake Aren’t Coming Again, However Meet Glassboy

Finn and Jake gained’t make appearances in “Obsidian,” however of their place are new heroes from the Glass Kingdom. The panel launched new character Glassboy, who has “components of Finn, in the event that they have been extra excessive.”

Glassboy is voiced by Dietz, who’s finest recognized for voicing Amethyst in Cartoon Community’s “Steven Universe.” She shared that in recording classes, she was requested to extend the extent of “fanboy” power in her voice.

Bubblegum and Marceline’s Relationship Will Escalate

Within the last scenes of the “Journey Time” collection finale, Bubblegum and Marceline expressed their love for one another with a kiss. However this lengthy awaited second was solely a one-second payoff.

Olson assured followers that Obsidian might be “actually satisfying.” “It’s actually cool to have the ability to see a few of the issues up to now that occurred between them and the way it will have an effect on their future transferring ahead,” she mentioned. “I used to be actually excited once I learn this script. I feel the way in which they executed this storyline with ‘Obsidian’ might be actually satisfying for the followers to take off plenty of questions that they’ve had.”

Marceline Will Launch New Music

The panel not solely reminded followers of the upcoming BMO mixtape – that includes tunes from each the unique collection and the specials – but in addition teased that followers will hear new music from Marceline.

Olson mentioned that followers will see how Marceline’s songwriting has progressed from the “Journey Time” collection. “[We see] simply how the subject material can type of change from the tone and her feelings and the place she’s at mentally might be on full-display on the songs she does within the particular,” she mentioned.

The livestream didn’t share a brand new trailer for “Obsidian” however showcased an authentic tune featured within the particular, “Monsters.” Watch the panel above.