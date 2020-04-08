Journey To The Savage Planet Gets Hot Garbage DLC On PC And Xbox One Very Soon

Journey to the Savage Planet is getting a bit bigger rapidly with the model new Scorching Garbage DLC. The $eight enlargement will see avid gamers tasked with exploring a model new home, they usually’re going to be able to unencumber new upgrades and fight fierce new foes.

The progress is coming to the Xbox One and PC variations of the game on April 15, while a PS4 unlock date has now not been launched however. That’s merely six days after the game includes Xbox Sport Cross, so new avid gamers will likely be able to improve their sport.

The trailer for Scorching Garbage shows off the expansion’s new gear, along with a jetpack, toxic deshocker, and underwater boots. The jetpack and boots, particularly, will impact the best way you uncover the sector, and it appears to be like as if this new home may have portals that the participant can bounce through.

