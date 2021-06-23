Journey Track Video (2021) Ghaint Information: Forged, Video Music, Unlock Date, Singers

Journey is an Indian Track Video from Ghaint Information. The Punjabi language tune video unencumber date is 12 June 2021. It’s to be had at the Ghaint Information authentic channel to observe on-line. The tune video belongs to the romance style.

The plot revolves round an adventurous woman. She reports love and it adjustments the entirety. Can she in finding her best existence?

Journey tune video forged has Rupinder Handa. That is Ghaint Information Originals Track Video content material. It’s sung by means of Rupinder Handa.