Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals She’s Pregnant Again Nine Months After Miscarriage

There’s excellent news within the family of Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her companion Austin Forsyth. Lower than a yr after they had been open a couple of heartbreaking miscarriage expertise, Joy-Anna is now pregnant once more.
The Counting On and former 19 Youngsters and Counting star opened up in regards to the new being pregnant on Wednesday by way of the Instagram account she shares along with her companion.
As well as, they took to Youtube to share the gender of their soon-to-be arrival, saying on Observe the Forsyths that they are going to be having a child lady. The brand new addition will be part of their 2-year-old son Gideon, which means they quickly might be a household of 4.
The total video is fairly prolonged and Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth actually goes by every of the main moments of her being pregnant. She discusses the time she thought she was pregnant, however the take a look at saved coming again adverse. Undeterred, she saved testing as a result of she felt she was experiencing the indicators of being pregnant and ultimately she was in a position to affirm the being pregnant after which inform Austin and her household she goes to have a child. These mark a few of the most touching moments of the video, beneath.
About 9 months in the past, the Duggar household additionally took to Instagram to share the information they’d misplaced slightly lady after 20 weeks, noting on the time “life is fragile and treasured.” This time round, it appeared just like the scenario could also be comparable, as between Eight and 10 weeks Joy-Anna underwent testing to verify her being pregnant was viable. Clearly, it is scary to ponder dropping a being pregnant and heartbreaking for that to really feel prefer it’s a chance a pair might need to face once more. However the Duggar-Forsyth clan cast on after which received a name:
We simply received a name from our physician. They did some testing and so they had been kinda involved in regards to the being pregnant. Anyhow they known as us again and stated, thus far that every part’s nice, that the newborn seems wholesome and I used to be not anticipating it in any respect. I didn’t know they had been testing for the gender. She’s like, ‘Do you need to know the gender?’… She advised us over the telephone and we’re having a woman. I couldn’t imagine it! I simply began crying. Yeah, we’re having a woman and it is due August 19.
So, it seems like August 19 would be the date Counting On followers ought to be careful for. For now, when you skipped that video above, no less than click on by to the tip as a result of they selected to do a wild gender reveal by way of helicopter. You possibly can’t make one thing like that up. You even hear somebody say “that was actually cool.” (P.S. I am assuming all this occurred earlier than quarantine.)
We’ll let if there are any being pregnant updates. In the meantime, Counting On wrapped Season 10 on the finish of 2019 and we’ll maintain you up to date relating to the TLC present as properly. Season 11 hasn’t formally been confirmed, but, however all indicators appear to be pointing towards Season 11.
