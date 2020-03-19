Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals She’s Pregnant Again Nine Months After Miscarriage

View this submit on Instagram

Sure… it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT once more!???????????????? . Ahhh!!!???????????? It’s been fairly the loopy journey these previous couple of months, however we’re so grateful that mother and child are wholesome! . We’ll give a extra detailed replace quickly, however for now, go to our YouTube channel to seek out out the GENDER and to look at this journey we’ve been on!???????? . Hyperlink in bio!!