Joy-Anna Duggar Shares Baby Bump, Plan For ‘Little Princess’ Name In New Post

Joy-Anna Duggar shared some completely happy information not too long ago. After saying that she and husband Austin Forsyth had been anticipating their second youngster again in March, the Counting On actuality present star took to social media to point out off her child bump. Duggar was thrilled about her bundle of pleasure and revealed the plan to call their “little princess” in a brand new submit.
9 months after her miscarriage, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed that she was anticipating once more. This time round, a child lady is on the way in which for the 19 Children and Counting alum, who already had a two-year-old son named Gideon with Austin Forsyth. Over on Instagram, Duggar posted a photograph of herself carrying a T-shirt that learn “Pardon My Bump” whereas cradling mentioned child bump. Duggar wrote a caption confirming that she is 25 weeks alongside in her being pregnant. In the meantime, Gideon stood towards his mom’s legs within the image, wanting lovely in a crimson shirt and diaper. Take a look at Duggar’s submit under:
The choice to not title her “little princess” till she was born makes quite a lot of sense. To start with, selecting a reputation is extremely onerous and there are a number of selections that make the choice that rather more sophisticated. And apart from, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth nonetheless have quite a few months to go earlier than their daughter is born, so there’s loads of time left to determine on a reputation. Maybe the inspiration will come to them after they lastly meet her. The Counting On star’s child lady is due in August.
Joy-Anna Duggar married Austin Forsyth in 2017, and the couple welcomed their first youngster on February 23, 2018. In Could of 2019, Duggar introduced she was pregnant once more, solely to share the heartbreaking information in a while that, after 20 weeks, she had suffered a miscarriage. She and her husband had been understandably devastated and heartbroken on the time.
Fortunately, the whole lot is wanting up for the couple, and it sounds just like the child lady is in good well being, with Joy-Anna Duggar counting down the times till she’s born. You’ll be able to think about Gideon is equally thrilled about having a child sister to assist deal with. Most not too long ago, the Duggar males revealed how grateful they had been for his or her wives forward of Mom’s Day, and I’ve little question that Austin and Gideon have one thing in thoughts to rejoice Joy-Anna on the special occasion.
Season 10 of Counting On, a by-product of 19 Children and Counting which follows the older Duggar siblings and contains mother and father Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, wrapped on the finish of 2019. Rumors swirled that Season 11 had already begun filming earlier this yr. Nonetheless, on the time of this writing, TLC hasn’t formally renewed the sequence for Season 11.
