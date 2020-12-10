JP Nadda attacks Mamta government- ‘Law and order in Bengal has completely broken’

In West Bengal, the politics of the attack on BJP President JP Nadda’s convoy has been hot. BJP president JP Nadda attacked the Mamata Government (Mamata Banerjee) in a befitting manner. Nadda said that the ‘law and order situation has completely broken down’ in West Bengal as the administration has collapsed and the ‘cut money’ culture has become the system of today. Also Read – In Bengal, people should exercise their franchise free of fear, so President’s rule should be imposed there: Akash Vijayvargiya

Nadda said in a press conference in the country that the attack on his convoy says a lot about the 'mentality and despair' of the Mamata Banerjee government in the state. The BJP president's convoy was attacked this morning by alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists when he was traveling from Kolkata to Diamond Harbor in South 24 Parganas district to address a meeting of party workers.

Nadda said, "When the elected members are not safe, what will be the condition of the common man?" The law and order situation in Bengal has completely broken down, the administration has collapsed. The BJP president said that under the rule of the Trinamool Congress, 'cut money' in Bengal has become the system today. He claimed that the 'chaotic' Trinamool Congress government would be ousted in the state assembly elections to be held in April-May in 2021.

130 BJP workers have been killed in West Bengal… what will the plight of the common man, if elected representatives are not safe here? Lawlessness is at the peak, the administration has collapsed in West Bengal: BJP President J P Nadda on the law & order situation in West Bengal https://t.co/NO9hURXrAo pic.twitter.com/nuLzFZaBfW – ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

Nadda said that 130 BJP workers have been killed in West Bengal… If the elected representatives are not safe here, what will be the plight of the common man? Anarchy is at its peak, administration in West Bengal has collapsed.

You have security personnel with you. How can someone attack you? Instead of depending on the state, you depend on central force. The attack might have been planned, I have asked police to investigate but I won’t put up with lies all the time: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee https://t.co/ex4V6A2ouE pic.twitter.com/lyUh5J5Zau – ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

Earlier, Mamta Banerjee said that there are security personnel with you. How can someone attack you? You believe in the security of the central force rather than the security of the state. The attack may have been planned, I have asked the police to investigate, but I will not lie all the time.

#WATCH They (BJP) have no other work. At times Home Minister is here, other times its Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha is here. When they’ve no audience, they call their workers for doing Nautanki: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addressing a public rally in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/uXrIyhdrj2 – ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

Mamta Banerjee said that she (BJP) has no other work. Many times the Home Minister is here, when he is not there, any Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda are here. When he does not have people in rallies, he asks his workers to do gimmick. He said that CRPF, BSF and CISF personnel are present in the convoy of BJP leaders during the Bengal tour.

Earlier, a few hours after JP Nadda’s attack on the convoy, the Trinamool Congress claimed that it had received information that the saffron party workers had ‘instigated’ people to create unrest. Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Mukherjee said whether this was BJP’s attempt to divert attention from the historical report card of the ruling party of the state?

