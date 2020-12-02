JP Nadda Birthday: From student leader of ABVP to national president of BJP, JP Nadda has touched such heights

JP Nadda 60th Birthday: Today is the birthday of BJP President JP Nadda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted BJP President JP Nadda on his birthday. PM Modi said that BJP is touching new heights under his efficient and inspiring leadership. Also Read – Former minister of BJP government went to farm house kidnapped, eight miscreants also taken driver, then …

PM Modi tweeted, “Many congratulations to BJP National President JP Nadda ji. Under his efficient and inspiring leadership, the party is constantly touching new heights. I wish that he always be healthy and longevity. “Other top party leaders also congratulated Nadda. Also Read – BIHAR NEWS: Former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi to file nomination for Rajya Sabha by-election today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “Happy Birthday to the National President of Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda. Under your leadership, the party is constantly moving ahead with strength. I pray to God for your healthy life and longevity. ” Also Read – UP Vidhan Parishad Election: 55.47% voting in elections for 11 seats of UP Legislative Council

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Happy birthday to BJP President JP Nadda. He is a hardworking leader, known for his superb organizational skills. His passion to strengthen the party in every corner of the country is truly inspiring. I wish that he always be healthy and longevity. “

Started with the student wing of RSS

JP Nadda was first actively involved in student and youth politics as a member of ABVP, the student wing of RSS and later Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. He was later elected MLA in Himachal, where he served as a minister. An experienced organizational leader, Nadda was a Union Minister in the first term of the Modi government between 2014 and 2019.