JP Nadda entrusted these faces with huge responsibility to strengthen the BJP in West Bengal elections and other states

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Thursday made some important changes at the organization level. The BJP chief appointed party’s co-organization minister Saudan Singh (Saudan Singh) as the party’s national vice-president. At the same time, V Satish, who was holding the responsibility as another co-organization minister, was appointed to the newly created post ‘Organizer’. The third co-organization minister Shiv Prakash will continue in his current post, but his work area has been changed. He will now see party activities in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal. The BJP issued a statement informing them about these organizational appointments. Also Read – Year Ender: BJP’s new base in 2020, but farmers’ movement raises challenges

These three leaders were in the post of co-organization minister under BJP General Secretary BL Santosh. Be aware that the post of Organization General Secretary is very important in BJP. The organization General Secretary is basically a full-time pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and he acts as a link between the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Shiv Prakash first used to watch party work in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. After the new changes, he will see party activities in West Bengal as well as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will also be responsible for him. The main center of his work area will be Bhopal. Also Read – BJP’s only MLA in Kerala Legislative Assembly supported the proposal against agricultural laws, then gave this clarification

Prior to this appointment, Saudan Singh used to watch the activities of the party in Bihar and Jharkhand apart from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Singh will now see the party’s functioning in the Union Territories, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Their center was Raipur which has now been shifted to Chandigarh. Also Read – Bihar News: Nitish Kumar’s statement on RJD leader Shyam Razak’s claim of 17 MLAs – said this …

Satish will now oversee coordination between the party’s parliamentary office, the SC / ST front and will be responsible for the party’s special liaison program. Earlier, he used to watch the functioning of the party in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Their center will be Delhi. Now that Saudan Singh has been appointed as the National Vice President and has been given the new responsibility by creating the post of ‘Organizer’ for V Satish, it has left two posts of Co-Organization Minister in the BJP organization.

Only the representatives of the Sangh will be appointed on these posts, so now everyone’s eyes will be fixed on whom the Sangh appoints these important posts of the BJP. It is noteworthy that the three leaders Satish, Prakash and Singh are full-time campaigners of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

(input language)