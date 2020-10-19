JP Nadda said in West Bengal, citizenship amendment law will be implemented very soon

Siliguri: BJP President JP Nadda on Monday said that the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was delayed due to the Corona epidemic and claimed that the law would be implemented soon. The BJP president accused the ruling Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal of following a “divide and rule” policy and expressed confidence that the next government in the state would be BJP. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: Coalition 4 in Bihar elections, but these 6 contenders for the post of Chief Minister

Nadda, who arrived here on his one-day tour, took stock of the organizational preparations ahead of the proposed West Bengal assembly elections in 2021 and discussed and addressed people from different communities. Nadda said, “You will get CAA and you are sure to meet.” Rules are being formed now. There has been some blockage due to corona. As the corona is removed, rules are being prepared. Very soon you will get his service. We will complete it. ” Also Read – PM Narendra Modi’s statement- All-round work done in 6 years, now increasing its speed and scope

Attacking the West Bengal government, he alleged that for so long under the Trinamool Congress rule, there was “shock” towards “Hindu society”. He said, “Now when it is understood, there is an attempt to lure every society to join. These are the people who only do votebank politics, do politics only to stay in power. ”He said that the basic policy of the BJP and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji is – Sabka Saath – Sabka Vikas – Everybody’s Faith and others The policy of the parties is to divide, divide the society, keep it separate, demand separately and rule. He further said, “The present government is doing this under the leadership of Mamta ji.” divide and conquer. Only Modi ji has the power to walk by inclusiveness. The BJP connects society while those people break the society and do votebank politics. ” Also Read – Ballia firing: Party chief JP Nadda angry with BJP MLA, gave this instruction to Surendra Singh

Nadda slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government for not implementing schemes like Kisan Samman Nidhi and Ayushman Bharat in the state and said that these schemes will be implemented as soon as the BJP government is formed in the state. He said, “Sadly, Mamta ji’s government did not allow the Kisan Samman Nidhi to be implemented in Bengal. 76 lakh farmers of Bengal have been deprived of it. Similarly, people of the state are deprived of the benefits of Ayushman Yojana. First you press your hand on the lotus and then we will press the button of Ayushman Bharat. These schemes will remain in force. “

The BJP president claimed that the people of the state were fed up with the violence and the “cut money” culture of the Trinamool Congress government and that the BJP government would form here after the 2021 assembly elections. After reaching Siliguri, Nadda garlanded and paid homage to the statue of social reformer Thakur Panchanan Burman at the Nauk Ghat here before offering prayers at Anandamayi Kalibari temple. Senior party leaders like National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and Vice President Mukul Roy also visited the temple along with Nadda.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda have addressed many rallies and party programs online in Bengal in the last few months. This is the BJP chief’s first visit to the state since the outbreak of the Kovid-19 epidemic in March.

(input language)