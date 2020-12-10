JP Nadda said on the attack in Bengal- ‘I am safe because of Maa Durga’s blessings and bullet proof carriage’

Stones Hurled at JP Nadda’s Convoy in Bengal: In West Bengal, the attack on the convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda (BJP President JP Nadda) has got the politics hot. Several leaders including BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (kailash vijayvargiya) and Mukul Roy (Mukul Roy) have narrowly survived the attack. BJP President Nadda has reacted sharply to this. They have said that they were safe because they had a bullet proof vehicle. At the same time, vehicles of other BJP leaders were damaged due to stone pelting. Also Read – BJP workers protest outside Manish Sisodia’s residence

I can say with confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021, lotus will bloom: BJP President JP Nadda addressing party workers at South 24 Paraganas pic.twitter.com/JGl23HiSZD Also Read – Amit Shah said on JP Nadda’s convoy attack, ‘Bengal government will have to answer to the public for this sponsored violence’ – ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020 Also Read – What is the new tenancy law, which the Yogi government going to implement in UP, will benefit

Addressing the workers on Thursday in South 24 Parganas district on the last day of the two-day tour of West Bengal, JP Nadda said, “Today I have come here, so the scene I got to see on the way tells that Mamta Bengal has become synonymous with anarchy and intolerance under Banerjee’s rule. Today I have reached here, then with the blessings of Mother Durga. TMC goons had left no stone unturned to strangle democracy.

BJP President JP Nadda said, “Look at Kailash Vijayvargiya, Rahul Sinha, look at his vehicles. I am safe because I had a bullet proof vehicle, otherwise there was no such vehicle that was not attacked. This anarchy is not going to last long, Mamta ji’s government is going to go from here, and lotus is going to bloom in Bengal.

BJP president JP Nadda accused the politicization of police and administration in West Bengal. He said, police and administration are being politicized here. We have to stop this and feed the lotus here.

Stone pelted on Nadda Ji’s car will prove to be the last nail on TMC’s coffin in West Bengal. Neither Bengal nor the country will tolerate this. Fearing failure, Mamata Banerjee facilitated this attack. It won’t scare BJP: MP CM SS Chouhan on attack on BJP chief’s convoy in WB pic.twitter.com/gXoFaRSi4A – ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

At the same time, the statement of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has also come on the attack on Nadda’s car. Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, ‘Attack on Nadda ji’s car will prove to be the last nail on TMC’s coffin in West Bengal. Neither Bengal nor the country will tolerate it. Fearing failure, Mamta Banerjee made this attack easy.

